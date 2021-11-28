Cursor with shadow?

Hello!
Is it possible to create this shadow / blur effect on this cursor?
This is the codepen that I am using:
and trying to make the cursor like that:
I mean the shadow effect, not the line that is crossing it!
Maybe have a play around with something like this.
.custom-cursor {
position: fixed;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
mix-blend-mode: difference;
width: 1px;
height: 1px;
border-radius: 50%;
background-color: white;
transition: transform 350ms ease;
transform: translate(-50%, -50%) scale(.3);
z-index: 1000;
}
.custom-cursor:before{
content:"";
mix-blend-mode:difference;
margin:auto;
position:absolute;
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
width:100%;
height:100%;
box-shadow:0 0 20px 40px rgba(255,255,255,1);
border-radius: 50%;
filter:blur(5px);
}
Yes it’s perfect!!! thank you!!