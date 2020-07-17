Cursor movement

Like if you have the word “clue” to go in the input squares, say you misspell this word, can you press the backspace key continually to the error to correct and continue typing, just as you would press the backspace key on a computer.
Does this make ANY sense???
Yes sort of
You can make it almost work just using the same routine already.
e.g.
case 8:
//backspace key pressed
moveInput(-1);
break;
That will work apart from the last input as obviously backspace deletes the one before.
I’m not sure how to handle that but I’ll be back this evening and have another look.
The best I can come up with is this:
It sort of works but you probably need to control the caret position a bit better when someone clicks into the input so that the backspace can work rather than the delete key. (I commented out the arrow key function.)
However this is out of my scope now and is really a question for the JS forum.
NOTE: There’s a bug in Firefox with the flex rule so you need to remove that I have commented out here.
.clue-box__item {
/*flex: 0 0 35px*/;
width: 35px;
height: 35px;
border: 1px solid #000;
margin: 0 -1px 0 0;
text-align: center;
}
The backspace works well!!
Thanks
Do I need to comment out the flexbox?
Yes just this rule as it breaks Firefox.
So instead do you just use the height and width properties?
Yes just use width and height.
We only want flexbox to align them side by side but we don’t want them to flex (stretch) because they are meant to be fixed height and width.
I’m not sure if the Firefox behaviour is a bug or not so will have to investigate.
Just realised its the new min-width:auto setting is now the default in Firefox and that’s why the flex-basis wasn’t being honoured. Auto means shrink wrap the content which for a replaced element like an input is wider than the 35px that was set.
Other browsers will eventually implement this as that is now the standard.
All that was needed was to set min-width:0 to over-ride the default.
.clue-box__item {
width: 35px;
height: 35px;
border: 1px solid #000;
margin: 0 -1px 0 0;
text-align: center;
flex: 0 0 35px;
min-width:0;
}
However what we have already is good enough and works ok.
How do I position two divs side by side in html and css?
Thanks
We just did it for 5 boxes above so follow the same pattern.
Display flex on the parent wrapper and the children will line up side by side.
Ok. Thanks
As in Post 33, how would you get type to appear under the boxes?
Thanks
Look at the html in Paul’s codepen from post 33.
The text is in a
<p> tag, which by default is a block level element.
It is located out side of the flex container that contains the boxes. So the
<p> tag is displaying below the boxes on it’s own line (a new block) because it comes lower in the html source.
So how do you make the result “You are Correct” from posts 6 and 12 appear at the bottom of boxes instead of on the side and then the instructions, “Use the baspckspace…”
Thanks
Move them outside of the
clue-box div.
<h1>CLUE:</h1>
<h2> ...and Stripes</h2>
<div class="clue-box">
<input type="text" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1">
<input type="text" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1">
<input type="text" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1">
<input type="text" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1">
<input type="text" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1">
</div><!--end clue-box-->
<div id="result"></div>
<p>Use Backspace to delete each letter in turn.</p>
Wow!!
Thanks
