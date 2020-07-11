Cursor movement

jackson108: jackson108: What if I want to use the backspace key?

You would need to clarify the procedure that you expect to happen ? It really needs defining in detail as there are a lot of things to consider.

The backspace key already deletes the text so is not really useful for editing as you are just deleting each item. It would not be usable to stop the backspace key deleting just so you can traverse the elements because then you’d need to use another key to delete.

I suppose you could let the backspace key do it’s normal job and then move it’s focus to the previous cell but that would mean the user could not re enter the letter in the cell they just deleted!

It would seem to me that a user would delete a single letter and replace it with another rather than deleting the whole word.

If you can first define how you want the backspace key to work then you can start to make it happen.