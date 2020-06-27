Cursor movement

My cursor is horizontal in the input box, how do I make it a vertical blinking cursor to accept type as user enters types?
Can we see an example?
In Chrome & Firefox the cursor in the input is vertical by default when focussed.
However I did add a property to css
transform:rotate(90deg)
to make boxes horizontal, as in a row.
I guess the cursor turned also?? Can you tell me a way to turn cursor to be vertical to accept text or advise another way to do this?
Thanks
I would say your right, it turned the cursor too. What happens when you type text in the box, is it turned too?
There is a
vertical-text value for the cursor, the shape of a sideways I-beam. If that’s what you started with then it would be vertical after your transform rotates it. If you have already set up a class for the boxes you rotated then that is where you would apply the cursor styles.
cursor: vertical-text;
I’d say use a different layout method for your rows. I see how they need to intersect to share the same letter with adjoining columns. This looks like a job for grid but it might get complex.
Post your html and css so we can see what your doing.