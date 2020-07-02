Cursor movement

jackson108: jackson108: Ok. What is a function to backspace in those five clue boxes

It all depends on how you expect the user to do this?

The user can already backspace to the next input as that is built into most browsers bu just using SHIFT + TAB. Tab makes the cursor go to the next input and SHIFT + TAB makes it go back to the previous one. A savvy user would now this.

The backspace key deletes the character so you wouldn’t want to use that unless you wanted to delete and then auto focus in the previous input and that would require JS.

You could program the arrow keys to go back but them you’d still need to tell your user about it anyway so you may as well tell them to use Shift + Tab.

Here’s an example using the arrow keys to go backwards and forwards in those 5 inputs.

However I should refer you to the JS forum for further questions and more solid JS code than I can offer.