Cursor movement

Ok. This works good. What is the div id result for? In the html there is only one autofocus, does this need to be on all the input tags, so that when user enter a letter cursor will automatically focus to next input? And what property to add to css to center the cursor in box?
It was shown in the code you posted in post #5. I would assume that is how it made it’s way into Paul’s codepen. However, the closing div tag after
<div id="result"> should really be the closing div tag for
<div class="clue-box">
Just remove
<div id="result"> if you don’t need it. But leave the closing div tag after it.
If you remove the lone
autofocus-next it does not cause any problems. The JS is still doing the work.
text-align:center;
.clue-box__item {
flex: 0 0 35px;
width: 35px;
height: 35px;
border: 1px solid #000;
margin: 0 -1px 0 0;
text-align:center;
}
I figured out how to center, but the auto focus still does not work, do I need to add an id to the input tags. I want to enter the word “stars” in the boxes. Enter s in first box then auto focus to next, press a and so on.
Thanks
The JS from post #6 uses
.innerHTML to write the results into that div.
It looks like it needs to stay there. Add back another closing div for the parent div though.
That is what Paul’s codepen is doing. One letter per box and it auto focuses to the next box. The five boxes allow for the word “stars” to be filled in.
Did you try it?
Sorry, is works. The first time I tried It didnt. So can I now use the code from post6 to determine the results.
Thanks
Yes, it seems to work fine with a few adjustments. Changed
.auto-focus-next to
.clue-box__item
Since you capitalized “Stripes” and it was the clue, I changed “STARS” to “Stars”.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Test Page</title>
<style>
.clue-box {
display: flex;
align-items:center;
}
.clue-box__item {
width: 35px;
height: 35px;
border: 1px solid #000;
margin: 0 -1px 0 0;
text-align: center;
}
#result {margin-left:10px;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>CLUE:</h1>
<h2> ...and Stripes</h2>
<div class="clue-box">
<input type="text" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1">
<input type="text" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1">
<input type="text" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1">
<input type="text" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1">
<input type="text" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1">
<div id="result"></div>
</div>
<script>
(function (d) {
"use strict";
const input = d.querySelectorAll(".clue-box__item");
for (let i = 0; i < input.length - 1; i++) {
input[i].addEventListener("input", () => {
if (input[i].value.length === input[i].maxLength) {
input[i + 1].focus();
}
});
}
})(document);
function documentInputHandler(evt) {
const fields = document.querySelectorAll(".clue-box__item");
const values = Array.from(fields).map(f => f.value).filter(v => v);
if (values.length < fields.length) {
return;
}
document.querySelector("#result").innerHTML = (
values.join("") === "Stars" ? "✅ YOU ARE CORRECT!" : "❌ TRY AGAIN!!"
);
}
document.addEventListener("input", documentInputHandler);
</script>
</body>
</html>
Ok.how do I move the flex to the same position as in post3 is it flex-row for the direction and flex-end to move over?
Thanks
Ok. What is a function to backspace in those five clue boxes in case the user makes a typo/mistake. Do you need keyboard listeners for this?
Thanks
It all depends on how you expect the user to do this?
The user can already backspace to the next input as that is built into most browsers bu just using SHIFT + TAB. Tab makes the cursor go to the next input and SHIFT + TAB makes it go back to the previous one. A savvy user would now this.
The backspace key deletes the character so you wouldn’t want to use that unless you wanted to delete and then auto focus in the previous input and that would require JS.
You could program the arrow keys to go back but them you’d still need to tell your user about it anyway so you may as well tell them to use Shift + Tab.
Here’s an example using the arrow keys to go backwards and forwards in those 5 inputs.
However I should refer you to the JS forum for further questions and more solid JS code than I can offer.
Ok
Thanks
O k. I copied the code from the codepen and the backspace didn’t work. However I did add the div id=result and the function as in post 18. Would that have an effect on the backspace?
Thanks
I meant the left and right arrows to go back and forth.
The left and right arrows are working on my demo. The div# results should not interfere with anything. Did you add the data attributes to the html?
Otherwise you must have accidentally copied incorrectly or you have other code interfering with it in some way.
It’s not possible to say unless we see a demo or full working code snippets. It would be helpful if you could do as I do and post a working codepen which makes it so much easier to debug and work with
Ok.I have it working using the arrow keys
What if I want to use the backspace key?
I know the keynote is 8.
How do you backspace to delete the cell value and enter another input
You would need to clarify the procedure that you expect to happen ? It really needs defining in detail as there are a lot of things to consider.
The backspace key already deletes the text so is not really useful for editing as you are just deleting each item. It would not be usable to stop the backspace key deleting just so you can traverse the elements because then you’d need to use another key to delete.
I suppose you could let the backspace key do it’s normal job and then move it’s focus to the previous cell but that would mean the user could not re enter the letter in the cell they just deleted!
It would seem to me that a user would delete a single letter and replace it with another rather than deleting the whole word.
If you can first define how you want the backspace key to work then you can start to make it happen.
Isn’t that what the key already does by default?
Like if you have the word “clue” to go in the input squares, say you misspell this word, can you press the backspace key continually to the error to correct and continue typing, just as you would press the backspace key on a computer.
Does this make ANY sense???
Yes sort of
You can make it almost work just using the same routone already.
e.g.
case 8:
//backspace key pressed
moveInput(-1);
break;
That will work apart from the last input as obviously backspace deletes the one before.
I’m not sure how to handle that but I’ll be back this evening and have another look.