Cursor movement

jackson108: jackson108: transform:rotate(90deg)

to make boxes horizontal, as in a row.

I guess the cursor turned also??

I would say your right, it turned the cursor too. What happens when you type text in the box, is it turned too?

There is a vertical-text value for the cursor, the shape of a sideways I-beam. If that’s what you started with then it would be vertical after your transform rotates it. If you have already set up a class for the boxes you rotated then that is where you would apply the cursor styles.

cursor: vertical-text;

jackson108: jackson108: Can you tell me a way to turn cursor to be vertical to accept text or advise another way to do this?

I’d say use a different layout method for your rows. I see how they need to intersect to share the same letter with adjoining columns. This looks like a job for grid but it might get complex.

Post your html and css so we can see what your doing.