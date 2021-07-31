I installed Laravel Dusk for website testing. I tried every solution on Stackoverflow regarding this problem but nothing worked.

I need to run browser headless because I’m running tests on my Linux server.

Current version of chromedriver-linux is:

./vendor/laravel/dusk/bin/chromedriver-linux --v ChromeDriver 90.0.4430.24 (4c6d850f087da467d926e8eddb76550aed655991-refs/branch-heads/4430@{#429})

Current version of Chromium is:

chromium-browser --version --no-sandbox Chromium 90.0.4430.93 snap

When I run Dusk I get error:

Operation timed out after 30001 milliseconds with 0 bytes received Curl error thrown for http POST to /session with params: {"capabilities":{"firstMatch":[{"browserName":"chrome","platformName":"linux","goog:chromeOptions":{"args":["--headless","--disable-gpu","--no-sandbox"]}}]},"desiredCapabilities":{"browserName":"chrome","platform":"linux","chromeOptions":{"args":["--headless","--disable-gpu","--no-sandbox"]}}}