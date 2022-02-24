cURL Call: Basic logging?

I’m making a Wordpress plugin that fires a cURL call with some data off to Twilio. Twilio does its own thing with it once it receives the data. The code for the cURL call is below.
I’m looking to add some basic logging for when something doesn’t work. What’s a good place to start? What are basic things to log as it pertains to curl calls?
public function send_to_flow($params = null,$to_phone = null,$input_phone = null)
{
//gets our api details from the database.
$api_details = get_option($this->pluginName);
if (is_array($api_details) and count($api_details) != 0) {
$TWILIO_SID = $api_details["api_sid"];
$TWILIO_TOKEN = $api_details["api_auth_token"];
$TWILIO_FLOW = $api_details["api_flow_sid"];
$TWILIO_DEFAULT_FROM = $api_details["api_default_from"];
}
if(is_null($input_phone)){
$from_phone = $TWILIO_DEFAULT_FROM;
}
$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt(CURLOPT_POST, TRUE); //post
$url = "https://studio.twilio.com/v1/Flows/" . $TWILIO_FLOW . "/Executions";
$FROM = $from_phone;
$paramsd = array(
'flowFunc' => "CG_NEW_USER_VERIFY",
'numberType' => "MOBILE",
);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url); //the url
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_USERPWD, "$TWILIO_SID:$TWILIO_TOKEN"); //credentials
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPAUTH, CURLAUTH_BASIC); //allow authentication
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, array(
'To' => $to_phone,
'From' => $FROM,
'Parameters' => json_encode($params)
)
);
curl_exec($ch); //send
return;
}