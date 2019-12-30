CURL and Yahoo consent dialog

#1

Hi.

I could not fetch http://techcrunch.com/feed/ with CURL and could not figure out why, but when i tried the url in a private window there is a yahoo consent dialog and thats probably where things get stuck.

Any idea how to get around this?

#2

Define ‘could not fetch’.

If you were getting a dialog box, you’d still ‘fetch’ the dialog box.

What response did cURL give you?