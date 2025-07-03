🤖 Curious: Is AI Actually Helping You Manage Projects Better?

Hey folks,

Lately, I’ve been seeing a lot of buzz about AI being added to project management tools—things like auto-scheduling, task prioritization, progress tracking, even risk predictions.

It sounds amazing… but I’m wondering how useful it really is in the day-to-day.

For those of you managing multiple projects or client work:

Are you using any AI features in your current tools?

Do you feel it’s actually saving you time or reducing manual effort?

Or does it still feel more like a cool add-on than a real game-changer?

I’ve been exploring some tools myself, and while some features feel helpful (like spotting bottlenecks early), others feel like they’re not quite there yet.

Would love to hear how AI is (or isn’t) fitting into your project management routine.

Real examples or even frustrations welcome

Thanks in advance!

—Trent Tie