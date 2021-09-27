CSV to JSON but columns instead of rows

I’m coming back to this thread because the data is not formatted as it should be. I plan on doing it myself, but I want to throw my idea out here to see if there’s an improvement to what I plan.

So, JSONdata is an array with 965 arrays inside of it.

I take each of the 965 and loop over it. There are 89 inner key/value arrays. 89 being how many cells are filled out in Column A of the spreadsheet. The values can be empty depending on what’s in there (each loop goes over a column. E.g. the first loop is column B, second is column C, etc.)

I need the data formatted as such. Let’s say I have A5 - that’s a header in this situation. I need all cells in row 5 (aka all the data “under” the header" to be grouped together.) I was thinking of doing this approach listed below, but I’m open to better ways to handle this.

I was going to have a master array for an upcoming key/value setup. On the first instance of looping through the 965, I’ll set up the keys for my master array and also just throw all the values into there as well - the data is fine for the first loop because the data is where it’s supposed to be.

On the second loop, I’ll see if the value of the key/value is present, and figure out what iteration it’s on, and append it to the proper master array row. So to clarify, if I’m in my loop, and I get to the 5th header (aka 5th “key/value” iteration), I’ll that value and add it to the masterArray[4] (for example). I’ll separate them by commas for now I guess?

After my master array is done, I need to turn my master array (89 key/values long) and each will be turned into a table row. The value will be split by commas and have a table cell around each.

So the final output table will be 89 rows - first cell of each row will be my header and the next X will be all the values in the spreadsheets row. E.g. the first row in my table should be exclusively from row 1. 50th row in my table should be exclusively from row 50 in the spreadsheet.

I’m looking for better ways because I don’t like the fact I’d need to do 2 loops. One for the master array, and another to generate my HTML markup.

Thoughts?