CSV to JSON but columns instead of rows

I mean… i’m still at the point where i’m thinking it’s gonna be easier to comment it all out and do it right from the beginning?
The goal, as I understand it, is to take a TSV, and transform it into a table. You’ll have to forgive me a bit as i’ve somewhat lost the plot of the thread (and maybe should consider splitting topics at some point), but… the goal is a table with the index as the first column, or are we pirouetting the thing so the headers are on the top?
Yeah - fair enough. I guess I’m at the point now where I have to start scrapping code and rebuilding it. I was hoping for some magic solution but I guess that’s not a reasonable expectation with this sort of issue.
Yeah, the issue is the google spreadsheets v3 api shutting down. We were calling the JSON view of that table. With that shut down, I looked at CSV → JSON (since I can export the spreadsheet as CSV) but we can into the data / comma issue…so now we are at the TSV option.
The spreadsheet already exists and my goal is to basically get the new “data” working. It looks like column A is the “header” and the cells in the other columns act as the “value” (in terms of the a key/value array). So column A has 87 rows…Google spreadsheets probably made the JSON easier to traverse because TSV seems to have a lot of empty cells (makes sense, looking at the data), so that’s probably also contributing to the slowness; having to strip out data that I don’t want (aka an empty key or value = throw away the result).
I commented out the
.each after the HTML appending, and the program loads! I’m midway through optimizing that part of the function. So maybe the slowness is just due to the 965 loops and inner loops…anyway…promising results here.
EDIT - I counted that loop on each
<td>) and it’s actually getting up to almost 15000 with the full data set in here. SoTHAT makes sense.
if(i+1 === JSONdata.length) {
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(HTMLstring);
console.log(HTMLstring);
$('.fsContent.list-search-hide-too td').each(function(i) {
console.log(i);
// $(this).unwrap();
// if($(this).text().indexOf('Class of') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Reunion') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Donors') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Society') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Circle') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Friends of') != -1) { //I'm sorry
// $(this).addClass('class-wrap');
// var moreToWrap = 1;
// var sibling = $(this).next();
// while(moreToWrap)
// {
// if(sibling.text().indexOf('Class of') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Reunion') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Donors') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Society') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Circle') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Friends of') != -1)
// {
// moreToWrap = 0;
// }
// else {
// sibling.addClass('class-wrap');
// sibling = sibling.next();
// if (! sibling.length) {
// moreToWrap = 0;
// }
// }
// }
// $('tbody > .class-wrap').wrapAll('<tr></tr>');
// }
});
}
a TSV (or CSV) will be a rectangular matrix - it has to be, in order for the format to make sense to a parser - if i said my headers are
name,id,date,email; and the first row of CSV data was just
john,9/12/21; your parser wouldnt be able to align the data to the headers. hence, the CSV would have to be
john,,9/12/21,
an OBJECT is not bound by that requirement - because it has the association between “name” and “john”, if the id property is missing, the object still works - you can still reference
object[name]. (You’ll choke when referencing the ID, but thats another issue)
Assuming you want to pirouette (cause… you didnt actually SAY…) a TSV into a table with the headers on the top:
//do your fetching. I'm gonna start inside the return function and assume my TSV
//is in a variable called 'tsv'.
var array = tsv.split("\n").map((x) => x.split("\t")); //array is rectangular.
let output = ""; //Empty String.
for(var i = 1; i < array[0].length; i++) {
output += (i == 1) ? "<thead><tr>" : "<tr>";
for(var j=0; j < array.length; j++) {
output += "<td>"+array[j][i]+"</td>";
}
output += (i == 1) ? "</tr></thead><tbody>" : "</tr>";
}
output+= "</tbody>";
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output').append(output);
Tada.
Earlier in this thread, in my tsvJSONvert function, you already sorta messed with the data output, didn’t you? Just thought I’d point that out . See post #2.
Yup. That block is a modification of the code from post #2. It takes the tsv, smashes it into a rectangular array, and constructs a Table HTML from it that turns the first column into the header row, the second column into the first body row, the third column into the second body row, etc.
Basically, as far as i can tell, it does everything that whole block of wrapping/unwrapping code does… in a lot less space (and no looping through the data multiple times!).
I think I got it! I can load the page now with all 965 data and I eliminated that looping at the end. Final result:
$.ajax({
type: "GET",
url: "donor-sheet.tsv",
dataType: "text",
success: function(tsv) {
var JSONdata = tsvJSONvert(tsv);
var wordCheck = ['Class of', 'Reunion', 'Donors', 'Society', 'Circle', 'Friends of'];
$('.list-search-hide-too').append('<table class="output"><tbody><tr></tr></tbody></table>');
var HTMLstring = "";
for (var i = 0; i < JSONdata.length; i++) {
for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(JSONdata[i])) {
if(key !== "" && value !== "") {
var keyText = $.trim(key);
var valueText = $.trim(value);
if(wordCheck.some(k => keyText.includes(k))) {
HTMLstring += "<tr><td class='class-wrap'>"+keyText+"</td>";
} else {
HTMLstring += "<tr><td>"+keyText+"</td>";
}
HTMLstring += "<td>"+valueText+"</td></tr>";
}
}
if(i+1 === JSONdata.length) {
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(HTMLstring);
}
}
}
});
And a happy client .
Many many thanks @m_hutley for pointing me (and/or shoving) in the right direction! If you spot improvements, happy to look at them. I didn’t end up using your last posts JS because I tried finding something I could figure out myself based on what I needed to do.
The looping was also inefficient because the while() loop checked all cells / siblings for the “words” but with the TSV data, only the
key will have that. So I only am checking for the keyText in this new version.
the last if is kind of unnecessary - just run that line after the end of the for loop instead, but other than that it looks pretty tidy.
I’m coming back to this thread because the data is not formatted as it should be. I plan on doing it myself, but I want to throw my idea out here to see if there’s an improvement to what I plan.
So, JSONdata is an array with 965 arrays inside of it.
I take each of the 965 and loop over it. There are 89 inner key/value arrays. 89 being how many cells are filled out in Column A of the spreadsheet. The values can be empty depending on what’s in there (each loop goes over a column. E.g. the first loop is column B, second is column C, etc.)
I need the data formatted as such. Let’s say I have A5 - that’s a header in this situation. I need all cells in row 5 (aka all the data “under” the header" to be grouped together.) I was thinking of doing this approach listed below, but I’m open to better ways to handle this.
I was going to have a master array for an upcoming key/value setup. On the first instance of looping through the 965, I’ll set up the keys for my master array and also just throw all the values into there as well - the data is fine for the first loop because the data is where it’s supposed to be.
On the second loop, I’ll see if the
value of the key/value is present, and figure out what iteration it’s on, and append it to the proper master array row. So to clarify, if I’m in my loop, and I get to the 5th header (aka 5th “key/value” iteration), I’ll that value and add it to the masterArray[4] (for example). I’ll separate them by commas for now I guess?
After my master array is done, I need to turn my master array (89 key/values long) and each will be turned into a table row. The value will be split by commas and have a table cell around each.
So the final output table will be 89 rows - first cell of each row will be my header and the next X will be all the values in the spreadsheets row. E.g. the first row in my table should be exclusively from row 1. 50th row in my table should be exclusively from row 50 in the spreadsheet.
I’m looking for better ways because I don’t like the fact I’d need to do 2 loops. One for the master array, and another to generate my HTML markup.
Thoughts?
Sorry to come back to this - I guess I’m basically wondering if there’s a way to somehow do this in 1 loop? I want to start tinkering with this today.
What you are describing is the code i gave you in post 42.
I’m unclear what’s missing?
Sort of, but the output isn’t quite what I was looking for. Your example doesn’t give the output as…
<tr>
<td>TABLE HEADER</td>
<td>every other cell..</td>
<td>every other cell..</td>
<td>every other cell..</td>
<td>every other cell..</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>TABLE HEADER</td>
<td>every other cell..</td>
<td>every other cell..</td>
<td>every other cell..</td>
<td>every other cell..</td>
</tr>
It’s close though but let me play with it some.
Yeah I don’t think your way is really set up to output like I want because the output is set up as a string. Thanks though . The logic is helpful at least.
I’m confused.
“Your example doesn’t give the output as… [a big long string]… the output is a string”…
“Your example doesnt give the output as a cat, it gives the output as a cat”.
Very confused about what you actually want as output. The goal is to generate a table. The code generates a table.
The problem is that you outputted the headers inside of
<thead> and the cells associated with the headers are nowhere near the output of the table headers.
Your output is like
<thead>
<tr><td>header</td></tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr><td>regular cells</tr>
</tbody>
The way you structured the HTML output just isn’t close to what I need. But I’m very close to a breakthrough so just give me a few minutes and I might have a solution.
$.ajax({
type: "GET",
url: "donor-sheet.tsv",
dataType: "text",
success: function(tsv) {
$('.list-search-hide-too').append('<table class="output"></table>');
var array = tsv.split("\n").map((x) => x.split("\t"));
var output = [];
for(var i = 0; i < array.length; i++) {
output[i] += "<tr>";
for(var j = 0; j < array[i].length; j++) {
if(array[i][j] !== "") {
output[i] += "<td>"+array[i][j]+"</td>";
}
}
output[i] += "</tr>";
}
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output').append(output);
}
});
There are 89 spreadsheet rows (so 89 headers) and this output gives me 89 table rows. The first
<td> in each table row is my spreadsheet header (column A). This issue is now all fixed! Thank you.
…
looks at title of the thread. Looks at what came out of it. Gives up.
Why are you looking at the title of the thread when this thread has evolved through multiple questions?
If my previous post did not explain the behavior well enough, you could have asked. I tried explaining it as best as I could . I was trying to thank you for all of the help but now I feel you have become frustrated at me.
I was working in a program that was not familiar to me, and got no direction over how the final result should look like. Yes, this was a work in progress because even I didn’t know how the final output HTML should have looked like. I was working on a broken program that google broke, that another developer coded initially!