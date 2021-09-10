CSV to JSON but columns instead of rows

JavaScript
#1

http://techslides.com/convert-csv-to-json-in-javascript

First I take the whole CSV file and split it into an array of lines. Then, I take the first line, which should be the headers, and split that by a comma into an array.

I have a google spreadsheet which uses “column A” as its headers. It seems the typical CSV->JSON functions expect Row1 to be the headers. Is there a simple way to reverse the logic of this function?

function csvJSON(csv){
        console.log(csv);

        var lines=csv.split("\n");
        var result = [];
        var headers=lines[0].split(",");
        for(var i=1;i<lines.length;i++){
          var obj = {};
          var currentline=lines[i].split(",");
          for(var j=0;j<headers.length;j++){
            obj[headers[j]] = currentline[j];
          }
          result.push(obj);
        }
        return JSON.stringify(result); //JSON
      }
#2

It’s certainly doable.
Let’s first shatter the CSV into a multidimensional array. (We’re gonna need all the data separated ahead of time.)

function csvJSONvert(csv) {
  var array = csv.split("\n").map((x) => x.split(","));

Now walk your shattered array; rather than walking the length of the lines, we walk the length of the first ‘line’, which should represent the ‘rows’ of the data. (Again, if your data in line 1 is not complete, this will cause problems.)

  var result = []; //holding place for my result
  for(var i = 1; i < array[0].length; i++) { //Foreach 'Row' of my Data
    var obj = {}; //take an empty object,
    for(var j=0; j < array.length; j++) { //foreach 'column' of my data
      obj[array[j][0]] = array[j][i]; //instantiate property. 
      //the i'th element of the j'th entry is the value for that cell.
      //the 0th element of the j'th entry is the property name.
    }
    result.push(obj); //Finished with this one, put it away.
  }
  return JSON.stringify(result); //Returns the JSON of the array of my results.
}

This does assume that the values in the ‘headers’ (column A) are valid javascript property names.

#3

Thank you! I have been console logging the data. So, here is an example of a cell in column A - one of our headers.
Two Words: $5,000-$9,999

I am reading the code and can quite clearly see that it’s splitting the array of results by comma, so obviously these commas are issues. I assume there’s no other way to resume without modifying the spreadsheet to remove these commas? I can’t think of a way to ignore specific commas. I looked at the spreadsheet and there are several (280) commas, and not just used in a money format like above. E.g. Dr. and Mrs. Name Here, Jr.

Thank you @m_hutley you are always very knowledgeable and helpful.

#4

Yeah, Javascript isnt going to accept “Two Words: $5,000-$9,999” as a property name.

If that’s the value in column A, you’re going to have a bad time. You might need to devise your own header array and use that instead. (which is really not that difficult to do.)

Regarding the commas, if you open the CSV in a text editor, are your fields wrapped in quotes? If so, we can work with that. If not, any CSV parser is going to choke on this file.

#5

Fair enough. I figured as much.

From what I can tell, any cell in my spreadsheet that has a comma is getting quotes wrapped around it. That seems to be the pattern I’m identifying as I look at each instance of “quotes” in my CSV.