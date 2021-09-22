CSV to JSON but columns instead of rows

Why is there a comma at the end of the key line?
Good catch, but even this crashes the page. It really is just due to the appending…consistently crashes with this, but commented out, my loop finishes just fine.
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(
'<tr><td>'+ key +'</td></tr><tr><td>'+ value+'</td></tr>'
);
just for my sanity:
It still does the loop thing if you make the append all one line, right?
So, it turns out that it’s not an infinite loop, but the loops are taking VERY long to finish, like 10 minutes. And I get a maximum callstack error:
WE ARE AT 964
main.js?1631290725:70 {Pressly Donors: $5,000-$9,999: '\r', Pressly Donors: $10,000-$24,999: '\r', Pressly Donors: $25,000-$49,000: '\r', Pressly Donors: $50,000-$99,999: '\r', Pressly Donors: $100,000-$249,999: '\r', …}
main.js?1631290725:84 finishedUncaught RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded
Any idea what is going on with my runtime performance?
I was looking at improving the performance of my code. I’m still getting massive lag on this function finishing up…not really sure what else I can do.
var HTMLstring = "";
for (var i = 0; i < JSONdata.length; i++) {
for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(JSONdata[i])) {
HTMLstring += "<tr><td>"+key+"</td><td>"+value+"</td></tr>";
// $('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(
// '<tr><td>'+ key +'</td></tr><tr><td>'+ value+'</td></tr>'
// );
// $("<tr><td>${key}</td></tr><tr><td>${value}</td></tr>").appendTo($(".list-search-hide-too table.output tbody"));
}
if(i+1 === JSONdata.length) {
console.log(HTMLstring);
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(HTMLstring);
// console.log("finished");
}
}
This is where I have ended up. I’ve tried to prevent my data from being so large. I’ve checked to make sure there’s a key and a value before I add to my HTMLString…Any other ideas how I can improve performance? It’s still so slow.
var HTMLstring = "";
for (var i = 0; i < JSONdata.length; i++) {
console.log(i);
for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(JSONdata[i])) {
if(key !== "" && value !== "") {
HTMLstring += "<tr><td>"+key+"</td><td>"+value+"</td></tr>";
}
}
if(i+1 === JSONdata.length) {
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(HTMLstring);
console.log(HTMLstring);
}
}
Sorry, I have not waded through all the code in this thread to try to understand what you are trying to achieve. Anyway, I get the impression you are making this much more complicated than it needs to be. I understand you have converted the data from your Google Sheets file into a string array. and want to put that into an HTML table. If that’s right, why not put the string data from each array element directly into each <td> element instead of going via JSON and a JavaScript object?
Anyway, you can download from Google Sheets directly as a .html file. Would that make things easier?
So I loaded the page in question. For some reason, my network graph says that a GIF on your page is taking nearly 7 minutes to load.
I’m not entirely sure it’s the javascript; or at least, it’s not THIS bit of javascript. What you’ve put AFTER this bit of javascript looks suspiciously like it’s potentially looping wayyyyy too many times…
This is my code for my entire main.js (I stripped it before I sent you the link)
jQuery(function($) {
'use strict';
var UTIL = {
philanthropy: function() {
function tsvJSONvert(tsv) {
var array = tsv.split("\n").map((x) => x.split("\t"));
var result = []; //holding place for my result
for(var i = 1; i < array[0].length; i++) { //Foreach 'Row' of my Data
var obj = {}; //take an empty object,
for(var j=0; j < array.length; j++) { //foreach 'column' of my data
obj[array[j][0]] = array[j][i]; //instantiate property.
//the i'th element of the j'th entry is the value for that cell.
//the 0th element of the j'th entry is the property name.
}
result.push(obj); //Finished with this one, put it away.
}
return result;
// return JSON.parse(result);
// return JSON.stringify(result); //Returns the JSON of the array of my results.
}
$('.fsContent.list-search-hide-too').each(function(i) {
$(this).find('.fsElementContent')
.prepend($('<a />', {
'class': 'fs_style_31',
'id': 'clearbutton',
'text': 'Clear',
'href': '#'
}))
.prepend($('<a />', {
'class': 'fs_style_31',
'id': 'searchbutton',
'text': 'Search',
'href': '#'
}))
.prepend($('<input />', {
'type': 'text',
'placeholder': 'Search',
'class': 'filter'
}));
$('a#searchbutton').click(search_lists_too);
$('a#clearbutton').click(function() {
$('.fsPageLayout .fsContent.list-search-hide-too input.filter').val('');
$('a#searchbutton').click();
return false;
});
$('.fsPageLayout .fsContent.list-search-hide hide-too.filter').keyup(function(e) {
if (e.which === 27) {
$(this).val('');
}
}).keydown(function(e) {
if (e.which === 13) {
search_lists_too();
return false;
}
});
});
$.ajax({
type: "GET",
url: "donor-sheet.tsv",
dataType: "text",
success: function(tsv) {
var JSONdata = tsvJSONvert(tsv);
console.log(JSONdata.length);
console.log(Object.keys(JSONdata));
console.log(Object.values(JSONdata));
$('.list-search-hide-too').append('<table class="output"><tbody></tbody></table>');
var HTMLstring = "";
for (var i = 0; i < 20; i++) {
console.log(i);
for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(JSONdata[i])) {
if(key !== "" && value !== "") {
HTMLstring += "<tr><td>"+key+"</td><td>"+value+"</td></tr>";
}
}
if(i+1 === 20) {
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(HTMLstring);
console.log(HTMLstring);
$('.fsContent.list-search-hide-too td').each(function(i) {
$(this).text($(this).text().trim());
$(this).unwrap();
if($(this).text().indexOf('Class of') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Reunion') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Donors') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Society') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Circle') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Friends of') != -1) { //I'm sorry
$(this).addClass('class-wrap');
var moreToWrap = 1;
var sibling = $(this).next();
while(moreToWrap)
{
if(sibling.text().indexOf('Class of') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Reunion') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Donors') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Society') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Circle') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Friends of') != -1)
{
moreToWrap = 0;
}
else {
sibling.addClass('class-wrap');
sibling = sibling.next();
if (! sibling.length) {
moreToWrap = 0;
}
}
}
$('tbody > .class-wrap').wrapAll('<tr></tr>');
}
});
}
}
}
});
function filter(selector, query) {
query = $.trim(query); //trim white space
query = query.replace(/ /gi, '|'); //add OR for regex
var list = $(selector);
var listLength = list.length;
var index= 0;
var regularExpression = new RegExp(query, "i");
var goSearch = function() {
while(index < listLength) {
var toProcess = list.eq(index);
var searchResults = (toProcess.text().search(regularExpression) < 0) ? toProcess.css({'display':'none'}): toProcess.css({'display':'block'});
index++;
}
$('.fsPageLayout .fsContent.list-search-hide-too tr td:visible').each(function() {
if ($(this).is(':first-child')) {
$(this).siblings().css("display","block");
}
else {
$(this).siblings('td:first').css("display","block");
}
});
};
goSearch();
//end filter
}
function search_lists_too() {
var filterLI = '.fsPageLayout .fsContent.list-search-hide-too tr td';
if ($('input.filter').val() == "") {
$(filterLI).css("display","none");
} else {
filter(filterLI, $('.fsPageLayout .fsContent.list-search-hide-too .filter').val());
}
return false;
}
}
};
UTIL.philanthropy();
}); //jQuery
I have a feeling you’re right about the looping issue but I don’t see where the issue would be, from this code.
There’s other JS coming from the page but I would guarantee it’s doing nothing to my code (it’s to run the CMS).
Most of this code is not originally from me. I’m trying to make this treatment work from an old googlespreadsheets API v3 treatment that suddenly broke when Google recently shut down the API. That meant I needed this TSV solution (and no, an HTML file isn’t going to help me here. At the very least, it’d introduce additional work.)
EDIT - Notice in the ajax function, near the end, I’m restricting my loops to 20. You have seen what happens if I go higher… I can finish the 965 but I don’t know…it’s like the resulting HTML string is too large to append or something. The page crashes.
Well for starters, you just put 900+ TD’s in that table. You’re going to run this code on each of them…
You should be the sheer number of times you’re calling $(this).text() in this one line is mind-boggling.
So… why did we not just… create the table structure right the first time, rather than doing all this unwrapping and wrapping?
Not my code I knew some code in here would be up for question.
Also part of the original developers work.
Good question for the original developer - but I’m just trying to get this working with least effort on my part
I mean… i’m still at the point where i’m thinking it’s gonna be easier to comment it all out and do it right from the beginning?
The goal, as I understand it, is to take a TSV, and transform it into a table. You’ll have to forgive me a bit as i’ve somewhat lost the plot of the thread (and maybe should consider splitting topics at some point), but… the goal is a table with the index as the first column, or are we pirouetting the thing so the headers are on the top?
Yeah - fair enough. I guess I’m at the point now where I have to start scrapping code and rebuilding it. I was hoping for some magic solution but I guess that’s not a reasonable expectation with this sort of issue.
Yeah, the issue is the google spreadsheets v3 api shutting down. We were calling the JSON view of that table. With that shut down, I looked at CSV → JSON (since I can export the spreadsheet as CSV) but we can into the data / comma issue…so now we are at the TSV option.
The spreadsheet already exists and my goal is to basically get the new “data” working. It looks like column A is the “header” and the cells in the other columns act as the “value” (in terms of the a key/value array). So column A has 87 rows…Google spreadsheets probably made the JSON easier to traverse because TSV seems to have a lot of empty cells (makes sense, looking at the data), so that’s probably also contributing to the slowness; having to strip out data that I don’t want (aka an empty key or value = throw away the result).
I commented out the
.each after the HTML appending, and the program loads! I’m midway through optimizing that part of the function. So maybe the slowness is just due to the 965 loops and inner loops…anyway…promising results here.
EDIT - I counted that loop on each
<td>) and it’s actually getting up to almost 15000 with the full data set in here. SoTHAT makes sense.
if(i+1 === JSONdata.length) {
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(HTMLstring);
console.log(HTMLstring);
$('.fsContent.list-search-hide-too td').each(function(i) {
console.log(i);
// $(this).unwrap();
// if($(this).text().indexOf('Class of') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Reunion') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Donors') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Society') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Circle') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Friends of') != -1) { //I'm sorry
// $(this).addClass('class-wrap');
// var moreToWrap = 1;
// var sibling = $(this).next();
// while(moreToWrap)
// {
// if(sibling.text().indexOf('Class of') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Reunion') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Donors') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Society') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Circle') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Friends of') != -1)
// {
// moreToWrap = 0;
// }
// else {
// sibling.addClass('class-wrap');
// sibling = sibling.next();
// if (! sibling.length) {
// moreToWrap = 0;
// }
// }
// }
// $('tbody > .class-wrap').wrapAll('<tr></tr>');
// }
});
}
a TSV (or CSV) will be a rectangular matrix - it has to be, in order for the format to make sense to a parser - if i said my headers are
name,id,date,email; and the first row of CSV data was just
john,9/12/21; your parser wouldnt be able to align the data to the headers. hence, the CSV would have to be
john,,9/12/21,
an OBJECT is not bound by that requirement - because it has the association between “name” and “john”, if the id property is missing, the object still works - you can still reference
object[name]. (You’ll choke when referencing the ID, but thats another issue)
Assuming you want to pirouette (cause… you didnt actually SAY…) a TSV into a table with the headers on the top:
//do your fetching. I'm gonna start inside the return function and assume my TSV
//is in a variable called 'tsv'.
var array = tsv.split("\n").map((x) => x.split("\t")); //array is rectangular.
let output = ""; //Empty String.
for(var i = 1; i < array[0].length; i++) {
output += (i == 1) ? "<thead><tr>" : "<tr>";
for(var j=0; j < array.length; j++) {
output += "<td>"+array[j][i]+"</td>";
}
output += (i == 1) ? "</tr></thead><tbody>" : "</tr>";
}
output+= "</tbody>";
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output').append(output);
Tada.
Earlier in this thread, in my tsvJSONvert function, you already sorta messed with the data output, didn’t you? Just thought I’d point that out . See post #2.
Yup. That block is a modification of the code from post #2. It takes the tsv, smashes it into a rectangular array, and constructs a Table HTML from it that turns the first column into the header row, the second column into the first body row, the third column into the second body row, etc.
Basically, as far as i can tell, it does everything that whole block of wrapping/unwrapping code does… in a lot less space (and no looping through the data multiple times!).
I think I got it! I can load the page now with all 965 data and I eliminated that looping at the end. Final result:
$.ajax({
type: "GET",
url: "donor-sheet.tsv",
dataType: "text",
success: function(tsv) {
var JSONdata = tsvJSONvert(tsv);
var wordCheck = ['Class of', 'Reunion', 'Donors', 'Society', 'Circle', 'Friends of'];
$('.list-search-hide-too').append('<table class="output"><tbody><tr></tr></tbody></table>');
var HTMLstring = "";
for (var i = 0; i < JSONdata.length; i++) {
for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(JSONdata[i])) {
if(key !== "" && value !== "") {
var keyText = $.trim(key);
var valueText = $.trim(value);
if(wordCheck.some(k => keyText.includes(k))) {
HTMLstring += "<tr><td class='class-wrap'>"+keyText+"</td>";
} else {
HTMLstring += "<tr><td>"+keyText+"</td>";
}
HTMLstring += "<td>"+valueText+"</td></tr>";
}
}
if(i+1 === JSONdata.length) {
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(HTMLstring);
}
}
}
});
And a happy client .
Many many thanks @m_hutley for pointing me (and/or shoving) in the right direction! If you spot improvements, happy to look at them. I didn’t end up using your last posts JS because I tried finding something I could figure out myself based on what I needed to do.
The looping was also inefficient because the while() loop checked all cells / siblings for the “words” but with the TSV data, only the
key will have that. So I only am checking for the keyText in this new version.