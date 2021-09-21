CSV to JSON but columns instead of rows

m_hutley: m_hutley: What you’ve put AFTER this bit of javascript looks suspiciously like it’s potentially looping wayyyyy too many times…

This is my code for my entire main.js (I stripped it before I sent you the link)

jQuery(function($) { 'use strict'; var UTIL = { philanthropy: function() { function tsvJSONvert(tsv) { var array = tsv.split("

").map((x) => x.split("\t")); var result = []; //holding place for my result for(var i = 1; i < array[0].length; i++) { //Foreach 'Row' of my Data var obj = {}; //take an empty object, for(var j=0; j < array.length; j++) { //foreach 'column' of my data obj[array[j][0]] = array[j][i]; //instantiate property. //the i'th element of the j'th entry is the value for that cell. //the 0th element of the j'th entry is the property name. } result.push(obj); //Finished with this one, put it away. } return result; // return JSON.parse(result); // return JSON.stringify(result); //Returns the JSON of the array of my results. } $('.fsContent.list-search-hide-too').each(function(i) { $(this).find('.fsElementContent') .prepend($('<a />', { 'class': 'fs_style_31', 'id': 'clearbutton', 'text': 'Clear', 'href': '#' })) .prepend($('<a />', { 'class': 'fs_style_31', 'id': 'searchbutton', 'text': 'Search', 'href': '#' })) .prepend($('<input />', { 'type': 'text', 'placeholder': 'Search', 'class': 'filter' })); $('a#searchbutton').click(search_lists_too); $('a#clearbutton').click(function() { $('.fsPageLayout .fsContent.list-search-hide-too input.filter').val(''); $('a#searchbutton').click(); return false; }); $('.fsPageLayout .fsContent.list-search-hide hide-too.filter').keyup(function(e) { if (e.which === 27) { $(this).val(''); } }).keydown(function(e) { if (e.which === 13) { search_lists_too(); return false; } }); }); $.ajax({ type: "GET", url: "donor-sheet.tsv", dataType: "text", success: function(tsv) { var JSONdata = tsvJSONvert(tsv); console.log(JSONdata.length); console.log(Object.keys(JSONdata)); console.log(Object.values(JSONdata)); $('.list-search-hide-too').append('<table class="output"><tbody></tbody></table>'); var HTMLstring = ""; for (var i = 0; i < 20; i++) { console.log(i); for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(JSONdata[i])) { if(key !== "" && value !== "") { HTMLstring += "<tr><td>"+key+"</td><td>"+value+"</td></tr>"; } } if(i+1 === 20) { $('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(HTMLstring); console.log(HTMLstring); $('.fsContent.list-search-hide-too td').each(function(i) { $(this).text($(this).text().trim()); $(this).unwrap(); if($(this).text().indexOf('Class of') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Reunion') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Donors') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Society') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Circle') != -1 || $(this).text().indexOf('Friends of') != -1) { //I'm sorry $(this).addClass('class-wrap'); var moreToWrap = 1; var sibling = $(this).next(); while(moreToWrap) { if(sibling.text().indexOf('Class of') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Reunion') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Donors') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Society') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Circle') != -1 || sibling.text().indexOf('Friends of') != -1) { moreToWrap = 0; } else { sibling.addClass('class-wrap'); sibling = sibling.next(); if (! sibling.length) { moreToWrap = 0; } } } $('tbody > .class-wrap').wrapAll('<tr></tr>'); } }); } } } }); function filter(selector, query) { query = $.trim(query); //trim white space query = query.replace(/ /gi, '|'); //add OR for regex var list = $(selector); var listLength = list.length; var index= 0; var regularExpression = new RegExp(query, "i"); var goSearch = function() { while(index < listLength) { var toProcess = list.eq(index); var searchResults = (toProcess.text().search(regularExpression) < 0) ? toProcess.css({'display':'none'}): toProcess.css({'display':'block'}); index++; } $('.fsPageLayout .fsContent.list-search-hide-too tr td:visible').each(function() { if ($(this).is(':first-child')) { $(this).siblings().css("display","block"); } else { $(this).siblings('td:first').css("display","block"); } }); }; goSearch(); //end filter } function search_lists_too() { var filterLI = '.fsPageLayout .fsContent.list-search-hide-too tr td'; if ($('input.filter').val() == "") { $(filterLI).css("display","none"); } else { filter(filterLI, $('.fsPageLayout .fsContent.list-search-hide-too .filter').val()); } return false; } } }; UTIL.philanthropy(); }); //jQuery

I have a feeling you’re right about the looping issue but I don’t see where the issue would be, from this code.

There’s other JS coming from the page but I would guarantee it’s doing nothing to my code (it’s to run the CMS).

Most of this code is not originally from me. I’m trying to make this treatment work from an old googlespreadsheets API v3 treatment that suddenly broke when Google recently shut down the API. That meant I needed this TSV solution (and no, an HTML file isn’t going to help me here. At the very least, it’d introduce additional work.)

EDIT - Notice in the ajax function, near the end, I’m restricting my loops to 20. You have seen what happens if I go higher… I can finish the 965 but I don’t know…it’s like the resulting HTML string is too large to append or something. The page crashes.