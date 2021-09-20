CSV to JSON but columns instead of rows

No, i mean every field.

0,1,"this is a, string","this is another string",4

How do you split that?

Can’t split on commas - you’ll split the one in the middle of a string.

Can’t split on "," because you’d end up with 2 fields.

If there are no tabs in the data, then as Archibald said, download it as a TSV instead of a CSV and split on tab.

If there are tabs and commas in the data… time to get fancy.