CSV to JSON but columns instead of rows

Do you mean if “every cell that has a comma in it IS NOT encapsulated with quoets, then we’d need fancy regexing”? Just making sure I understand you.
No, i mean every field.
0,1,"this is a, string","this is another string",4
How do you split that?
Can’t split on commas - you’ll split the one in the middle of a string.
Can’t split on
"," because you’d end up with 2 fields.
If there are no tabs in the data, then as Archibald said, download it as a TSV instead of a CSV and split on tab.
If there are tabs and commas in the data… time to get fancy.
Based on what I know is in the google spreadsheet data, I don’t think there would be tabs in the data. I’ll work on converting my code to work with the TSV but I’ve never done TSV work before so I’ll see if I run into any snags.
Just change
split(",") to
split("\t")
I’ll try that! This work is a little on the backburner due to actual project work coming up, but I hope to try this within the next couple days!
It worked great! There’s just one thing I can’t figure out. It seems that the result is a string (as exemplified by the stringify name). I’m trying to parse this data. Let me back up here. I’m trying to fix a broken program that ran off of a JSON-generated google spreadsheet. There used to be a JSON view of a google spreadsheet and we could use that URL in our programs. That has now stopped.
So my issue with this result, is that while the data looks great, I think the result needs to be tweaked. Since I’m modifying this existing program and it used(?) to be a JSON object. With the JSON data, it would run…
for (var i = 0; i < JSON.length; i++) {
But since this is a string, it’s counting each letter as part of its
.length where I think I need it to behave more like an object / key array.
Here is what the data looks like in its stringified version
var test = [
{
"Donors": "value",
"Donors": "value",
"Donors": "value"
},
{
"Donors": "value",
"Donors": "value",
"Donors": "value"
},
...
];
So if you don’t need a string… dont stringify the
result and return it as is?
I’m not sure what the question is here.
I misunderstood some console logs - I had attempted just JSON.parse but I got an error, but returning just
results was what I wanted.
I have a new issue as I’ve been working through this.
var JSON = tsvJSONvert(tsv);
$('.list-search-hide-too').append('<table class="output"><tbody></tbody></table>');
console.log(JSON);
for (var i = 0; i < JSON.length; i++) {
console.log(JSON[i]);
for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(JSON[i])) {
console.log(`${key}: ${value}`);
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(
'<tr><td>'+ key +'</td></tr>',
'<tr><td>'+ value+'</td></tr>'
);
}
}
This has been console logging for a few minutes now, so I’m guessing an infinite loop of some sort but I don’t see it? My issue did not appear until I introduced the Object.entries code. I threw that in because
JSON[i] has multiple keys/values in it so I was trying to loop through them, because otherwise the
<tr><td> has many values in it instead of 1 cell per value, if that makes sense.
Well i would be very careful declaring a variable with name JSON, because JSON (note the highlighting in your post) is a library name.
It’s on par with
var string = "thing"
I updated it to JSONdata .
So let me make sure I understand correctly.
console.log(JSONdata) works, and the data looks correct.
console.log(JSONdata[i]) works, and the data looks correct.
But then it goes into an infinite loop, console logging
console.log(${key}: ${value}
); ? Is it the SAME key and value over and over?
JSONData says it’s
Array(965) - seems to be correct.
JSOnData[i] says it’s an object, and each is like so:
Class of xxxx: "Mr Tom, and Jerry"
...x more of these, maybe 10-20
I looked at the first 2 in the console (out of the 965 there) and the values seem different - definitely not just spitting out the same data. I can also confirm it’s outputting the same number of objects in the console as there are numbers in the array.
I have the Object.entries commented out during this, and there’s no infinite loop.
Not the same key/value, but I cannot yet confirm or deny whether it’s the same Object (and thus its 20 or so key/values) looping over and over again. I’d assume so tbh.
This code is the culprit. The console log finishes if I comment out the append. The last console log I see are the dashes
for (var i = 0; i < JSONdata.length; i++) {
console.log(JSONdata[i]);
for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(JSONdata[i])) {
console.log(`${key}: ${value}`);
// $('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(
// '<tr><td>'+ key +'</td></tr>',
// '<tr><td>'+ value+'</td></tr>'
// );
}
console.log("-----------------------");
}
But when I uncomment that, the console logs never stop and the page crashes.
Why is there a comma at the end of the key line?
Good catch, but even this crashes the page. It really is just due to the appending…consistently crashes with this, but commented out, my loop finishes just fine.
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(
'<tr><td>'+ key +'</td></tr><tr><td>'+ value+'</td></tr>'
);
just for my sanity:
It still does the loop thing if you make the append all one line, right?
So, it turns out that it’s not an infinite loop, but the loops are taking VERY long to finish, like 10 minutes. And I get a maximum callstack error:
WE ARE AT 964
main.js?1631290725:70 {Pressly Donors: $5,000-$9,999: '\r', Pressly Donors: $10,000-$24,999: '\r', Pressly Donors: $25,000-$49,000: '\r', Pressly Donors: $50,000-$99,999: '\r', Pressly Donors: $100,000-$249,999: '\r', …}
main.js?1631290725:84 finishedUncaught RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded
Any idea what is going on with my runtime performance?
I was looking at improving the performance of my code. I’m still getting massive lag on this function finishing up…not really sure what else I can do.
var HTMLstring = "";
for (var i = 0; i < JSONdata.length; i++) {
for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(JSONdata[i])) {
HTMLstring += "<tr><td>"+key+"</td><td>"+value+"</td></tr>";
// $('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(
// '<tr><td>'+ key +'</td></tr><tr><td>'+ value+'</td></tr>'
// );
// $("<tr><td>${key}</td></tr><tr><td>${value}</td></tr>").appendTo($(".list-search-hide-too table.output tbody"));
}
if(i+1 === JSONdata.length) {
console.log(HTMLstring);
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(HTMLstring);
// console.log("finished");
}
}
This is where I have ended up. I’ve tried to prevent my data from being so large. I’ve checked to make sure there’s a key and a value before I add to my HTMLString…Any other ideas how I can improve performance? It’s still so slow.
var HTMLstring = "";
for (var i = 0; i < JSONdata.length; i++) {
console.log(i);
for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(JSONdata[i])) {
if(key !== "" && value !== "") {
HTMLstring += "<tr><td>"+key+"</td><td>"+value+"</td></tr>";
}
}
if(i+1 === JSONdata.length) {
$('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(HTMLstring);
console.log(HTMLstring);
}
}
Sorry, I have not waded through all the code in this thread to try to understand what you are trying to achieve. Anyway, I get the impression you are making this much more complicated than it needs to be. I understand you have converted the data from your Google Sheets file into a string array. and want to put that into an HTML table. If that’s right, why not put the string data from each array element directly into each <td> element instead of going via JSON and a JavaScript object?
Anyway, you can download from Google Sheets directly as a .html file. Would that make things easier?