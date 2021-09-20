CSV to JSON but columns instead of rows

JavaScript
#12

Right. The idea was to introduce his own through code, if one was not available in the data sets. If, for example, the data contains both a comma, and a tab, then both output types would be ‘dirty’ in data terms.

#13

Do you mean if “every cell that has a comma in it IS NOT encapsulated with quoets, then we’d need fancy regexing”? Just making sure I understand you.

#14

No, i mean every field.

0,1,"this is a, string","this is another string",4

How do you split that?

Can’t split on commas - you’ll split the one in the middle of a string.
Can’t split on "," because you’d end up with 2 fields.

If there are no tabs in the data, then as Archibald said, download it as a TSV instead of a CSV and split on tab.

If there are tabs and commas in the data… time to get fancy.

#15

Based on what I know is in the google spreadsheet data, I don’t think there would be tabs in the data. I’ll work on converting my code to work with the TSV but I’ve never done TSV work before so I’ll see if I run into any snags.

1 Like
#16

Just change split(",") to split("\t")

1 Like
#17

I’ll try that! This work is a little on the backburner due to actual project work coming up, but I hope to try this within the next couple days!

#18

It worked great! There’s just one thing I can’t figure out. It seems that the result is a string (as exemplified by the stringify name). I’m trying to parse this data. Let me back up here. I’m trying to fix a broken program that ran off of a JSON-generated google spreadsheet. There used to be a JSON view of a google spreadsheet and we could use that URL in our programs. That has now stopped.

So my issue with this result, is that while the data looks great, I think the result needs to be tweaked. Since I’m modifying this existing program and it used(?) to be a JSON object. With the JSON data, it would run…

for (var i = 0; i < JSON.length; i++) {

But since this is a string, it’s counting each letter as part of its .length where I think I need it to behave more like an object / key array.
Here is what the data looks like in its stringified version

var test = [
            {
              "Donors": "value",
              "Donors": "value",
              "Donors": "value"
            },
            {
              "Donors": "value",
              "Donors": "value",
              "Donors": "value"
            },
            ...
          ];
#19

So if you don’t need a string… dont stringify the result and return it as is?

I’m not sure what the question is here.

#20

I misunderstood some console logs - I had attempted just JSON.parse but I got an error, but returning just results was what I wanted.

I have a new issue as I’ve been working through this.

var JSON = tsvJSONvert(tsv);
          $('.list-search-hide-too').append('<table class="output"><tbody></tbody></table>');
          console.log(JSON);
          for (var i = 0; i < JSON.length; i++) {
            console.log(JSON[i]);
            for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(JSON[i])) {
              console.log(`${key}: ${value}`);
              $('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(
                '<tr><td>'+ key +'</td></tr>',
                '<tr><td>'+ value+'</td></tr>'
              );
            }
          }

This has been console logging for a few minutes now, so I’m guessing an infinite loop of some sort but I don’t see it? My issue did not appear until I introduced the Object.entries code. I threw that in because JSON[i] has multiple keys/values in it so I was trying to loop through them, because otherwise the <tr><td> has many values in it instead of 1 cell per value, if that makes sense.

#21

Well i would be very careful declaring a variable with name JSON, because JSON (note the highlighting in your post) is a library name.
It’s on par with
var string = "thing"

#22

:slight_smile: I updated it to JSONdata .

#23

So let me make sure I understand correctly.

console.log(JSONdata) works, and the data looks correct.
console.log(JSONdata[i]) works, and the data looks correct.
But then it goes into an infinite loop, console logging console.log(${key}: ${value}); ? Is it the SAME key and value over and over?

#24

JSONData says it’s Array(965) - seems to be correct.
JSOnData[i] says it’s an object, and each is like so:

Class of xxxx: "Mr Tom, and Jerry"
...x more of these, maybe 10-20

I looked at the first 2 in the console (out of the 965 there) and the values seem different - definitely not just spitting out the same data. I can also confirm it’s outputting the same number of objects in the console as there are numbers in the array.

I have the Object.entries commented out during this, and there’s no infinite loop.

Not the same key/value, but I cannot yet confirm or deny whether it’s the same Object (and thus its 20 or so key/values) looping over and over again. I’d assume so tbh.

#25

This code is the culprit. The console log finishes if I comment out the append. The last console log I see are the dashes

for (var i = 0; i < JSONdata.length; i++) {
            console.log(JSONdata[i]);
            for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(JSONdata[i])) {
              console.log(`${key}: ${value}`);
              // $('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(
              //   '<tr><td>'+ key +'</td></tr>',
              //   '<tr><td>'+ value+'</td></tr>'
              // );
            }
            console.log("-----------------------");
          }

But when I uncomment that, the console logs never stop and the page crashes.

#26

Why is there a comma at the end of the key line?

#27

Good catch, but even this crashes the page. It really is just due to the appending…consistently crashes with this, but commented out, my loop finishes just fine.

$('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(
                '<tr><td>'+ key +'</td></tr><tr><td>'+ value+'</td></tr>'
              );
#28

just for my sanity:
It still does the loop thing if you make the append all one line, right?

#29

So, it turns out that it’s not an infinite loop, but the loops are taking VERY long to finish, like 10 minutes. And I get a maximum callstack error:

WE ARE AT 964
main.js?1631290725:70 {Pressly Donors: $5,000-$9,999: '\r', Pressly Donors: $10,000-$24,999: '\r', Pressly Donors: $25,000-$49,000: '\r', Pressly Donors: $50,000-$99,999: '\r', Pressly Donors: $100,000-$249,999: '\r', …}
main.js?1631290725:84 finishedUncaught RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded

Any idea what is going on with my runtime performance?

#30

I was looking at improving the performance of my code. I’m still getting massive lag on this function finishing up…not really sure what else I can do.

var HTMLstring = "";
          for (var i = 0; i < JSONdata.length; i++) {
            for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(JSONdata[i])) {
              HTMLstring += "<tr><td>"+key+"</td><td>"+value+"</td></tr>";
              // $('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(
              //   '<tr><td>'+ key +'</td></tr><tr><td>'+ value+'</td></tr>'
              // );
              // $("<tr><td>${key}</td></tr><tr><td>${value}</td></tr>").appendTo($(".list-search-hide-too table.output tbody"));
            }
            if(i+1 === JSONdata.length) {
              console.log(HTMLstring);
              $('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(HTMLstring);
              // console.log("finished");
            }
          }
#31

This is where I have ended up. I’ve tried to prevent my data from being so large. I’ve checked to make sure there’s a key and a value before I add to my HTMLString…Any other ideas how I can improve performance? It’s still so slow.

var HTMLstring = "";
          for (var i = 0; i < JSONdata.length; i++) {
            console.log(i);
            for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(JSONdata[i])) {
              if(key !== "" && value !== "") {
                HTMLstring += "<tr><td>"+key+"</td><td>"+value+"</td></tr>";
              }
            }
            if(i+1 === JSONdata.length) {
              $('.list-search-hide-too table.output tbody').append(HTMLstring);
              console.log(HTMLstring);
            }
          }