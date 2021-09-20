CSV to JSON but columns instead of rows

It worked great! There’s just one thing I can’t figure out. It seems that the result is a string (as exemplified by the stringify name). I’m trying to parse this data. Let me back up here. I’m trying to fix a broken program that ran off of a JSON-generated google spreadsheet. There used to be a JSON view of a google spreadsheet and we could use that URL in our programs. That has now stopped.

So my issue with this result, is that while the data looks great, I think the result needs to be tweaked. Since I’m modifying this existing program and it used(?) to be a JSON object. With the JSON data, it would run…

for (var i = 0; i < JSON.length; i++) {

But since this is a string, it’s counting each letter as part of its .length where I think I need it to behave more like an object / key array.

Here is what the data looks like in its stringified version