CSV to JSON but columns instead of rows

First I take the whole CSV file and split it into an array of lines. Then, I take the first line, which should be the headers, and split that by a comma into an array.

I have a google spreadsheet which uses “column A” as its headers. It seems the typical CSV->JSON functions expect Row1 to be the headers. Is there a simple way to reverse the logic of this function?

function csvJSON(csv){
        console.log(csv);

        var lines=csv.split("\n");
        var result = [];
        var headers=lines[0].split(",");
        for(var i=1;i<lines.length;i++){
          var obj = {};
          var currentline=lines[i].split(",");
          for(var j=0;j<headers.length;j++){
            obj[headers[j]] = currentline[j];
          }
          result.push(obj);
        }
        return JSON.stringify(result); //JSON
      }
It’s certainly doable.
Let’s first shatter the CSV into a multidimensional array. (We’re gonna need all the data separated ahead of time.)

function csvJSONvert(csv) {
  var array = csv.split("\n").map((x) => x.split(","));

Now walk your shattered array; rather than walking the length of the lines, we walk the length of the first ‘line’, which should represent the ‘rows’ of the data. (Again, if your data in line 1 is not complete, this will cause problems.)

  var result = []; //holding place for my result
  for(var i = 1; i < array[0].length; i++) { //Foreach 'Row' of my Data
    var obj = {}; //take an empty object,
    for(var j=0; j < array.length; j++) { //foreach 'column' of my data
      obj[array[j][0]] = array[j][i]; //instantiate property. 
      //the i'th element of the j'th entry is the value for that cell.
      //the 0th element of the j'th entry is the property name.
    }
    result.push(obj); //Finished with this one, put it away.
  }
  return JSON.stringify(result); //Returns the JSON of the array of my results.
}

This does assume that the values in the ‘headers’ (column A) are valid javascript property names.