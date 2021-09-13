CSV to JSON but columns instead of rows

http://techslides.com/convert-csv-to-json-in-javascript
First I take the whole CSV file and split it into an array of lines. Then, I take the first line, which should be the headers, and split that by a comma into an array.
I have a google spreadsheet which uses “column A” as its headers. It seems the typical CSV->JSON functions expect Row1 to be the headers. Is there a simple way to reverse the logic of this function?
function csvJSON(csv){
console.log(csv);
var lines=csv.split("\n");
var result = [];
var headers=lines[0].split(",");
for(var i=1;i<lines.length;i++){
var obj = {};
var currentline=lines[i].split(",");
for(var j=0;j<headers.length;j++){
obj[headers[j]] = currentline[j];
}
result.push(obj);
}
return JSON.stringify(result); //JSON
}