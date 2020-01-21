Is the CSSNext effort dead or dying?
CSSNext Project
You might go on Twitter and ask the designer, @MoOx
Is asking necessary? The github readme seems clear enough to me.
https://github.com/MoOx/postcss-cssnext
postcss-cssnexthas been deprecated in favor of
postcss-preset-env
Read more at https://moox.io/blog/deprecating-cssnext/
Please read https://moox.io/blog/deprecating-cssnext/
