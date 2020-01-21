CSSNext Project

Is the CSSNext effort dead or dying?

You might go on Twitter and ask the designer, @MoOx

Is asking necessary? The github readme seems clear enough to me.

https://github.com/MoOx/postcss-cssnext

postcss-cssnext has been deprecated in favor of postcss-preset-env

Read more at https://moox.io/blog/deprecating-cssnext/

Please read https://moox.io/blog/deprecating-cssnext/ :slight_smile:

Thanks

