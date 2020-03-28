Css working differently on different phones

Hello everyone. I am new to mobile website CSS and I can’t seem to figure out how to code it. Currently, I’m working on a website. Since I am fairly new to PHP language as well, I used whatever I’ve learnt to code the site.

The problem with the site is it looks fine on big screens like laptops and desktops. I’ve used the code @media only screen and (max-width: 1000px) to configure the small screens like a phone. It is working fine on my iPhone XS Max. However, on my Huawei P20, the alignment is off. I’ve attached a photo of the problem on my P20. I suspect the problem is the different resolutions on the phones however, I’ve already set the max-width to 1000px. I don’t understand why the CSS is not working on my P20. Is there a common fix?

This is the code for my CSS on mobile

@media only screen and (max-width: 1000px) { .column { float: none; width: 25%; height: 30%; padding: 5px; text-align: center !important; margin-bottom: 180px; display: block; margin-right: 200px; } .column1 { float: none; width: 25%; height: 30%; padding: 5px; text-align: center !important; display: block; margin-right: 200px; } #footer img { margin-left: 140px !important; } }

This is the site on my P20