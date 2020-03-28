Css working differently on different phones

Hello everyone. I am new to mobile website CSS and I can’t seem to figure out how to code it. Currently, I’m working on a website. Since I am fairly new to PHP language as well, I used whatever I’ve learnt to code the site.

The problem with the site is it looks fine on big screens like laptops and desktops. I’ve used the code @media only screen and (max-width: 1000px) to configure the small screens like a phone. It is working fine on my iPhone XS Max. However, on my Huawei P20, the alignment is off. I’ve attached a photo of the problem on my P20. I suspect the problem is the different resolutions on the phones however, I’ve already set the max-width to 1000px. I don’t understand why the CSS is not working on my P20. Is there a common fix?

This is the code for my CSS on mobile

@media only screen and (max-width: 1000px)
{
    .column {
  float: none;
  width: 25%;
  height: 30%;
  padding: 5px;
  text-align: center !important;
  margin-bottom: 180px;
  display: block;
  margin-right: 200px;
}
  
  .column1 {
  float: none;
  width: 25%;
  height: 30%;
  padding: 5px;
  text-align: center !important;
  display: block;
  margin-right: 200px;
}

#footer img {
margin-left: 140px !important;    
}

}

This is the site on my P20 image

Hi. Can you share the portion of HTML code with us as well? Or show us a demo page where to see the problem?

Hello Davide. I am unable to post the HTML codes over here because it’s using URLs. I’m sorry but can I instead link you to my website?

This is the link to the webpage that I am currently having problem with. I built it on myself.
http://cavemen.com.sg/our-menu-2/

You can instead view page source and see the source code from my website itself. Thank you in advance!

Hi, you can center images using margin-right: auto and margin-left: auto.

I found a lot of other errors though.

For example, I noticed that the column column is 25% wide and 30% high. Why is that so?
On a mobile phone it should be 100% wide and the height should be free (always). Margins have also been used to correct spaces. This technique is wrong.

Checking the code, I see you’re using the Cristiano theme. There is no page builder?

Hello, Yes I am using the Cristiano theme. However, I am not familiar with wordpress at all. This week is my second week in interaction with it. I am not sure I understand what page builder is but I have been using the front-end editor to edit the page and I have been placing raw HTML codes in it.

I need to correct the spaces on the website. I was not the one who coded the website. I’m actually an intern and when I joined the company the website has already been created. I’m only upgrading it. I found out that I could move items with margins. If margin is not the correct technique to correct spaces, may I politely ask what is?

Also, I have googled on how to center images. They have provided me with the same answer ‘margin-right: auto and margin-left: auto’ but they don’t seem to work for me. I can’t seem to figure out what the problem is and therefore I hard-coded margins. I even used !important and it doesn’t seem to work.