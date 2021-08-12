CSS Variables via SVG data image

HTML & CSS
#1

I can’t figure out how this is supposed to be done.
https://jsfiddle.net/2wtagnj9/

I did this part right I think, the fill part.

fill='var(--color-a)'
fill='var(--color-b)'
fill='var(--color-c)'
fill='var(--color-d)'

I think I messed up here.

:root {
 --color: var(--color-a,red);
 --color: var(--color-b,blue);
 --color: var(--color-c,green);
 --color: var(--color-c,orange);
}

body {
 background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='165' height='165' viewBox='0 0 165 165'><rect x='0' y='0' width='165' height='165' fill='var(--color-a)' /><rect x='5' y='5' width='160' height='160' fill='var(--color-b)' /><rect x='10' y='10' width='150' height='150' fill='var(--color-c)' /><rect x='15' y='15' width='140' height='140' fill='var(--color-d)' /><rect x='20' y='20' width='130' height='130' fill='var(--color-a)' /><rect x='25' y='25' width='120' height='120' fill='var(--color-b)' /><rect x='30' y='30' width='110' height='110' fill='var(--color-c)' /><rect x='35' y='35' width='100' height='100' fill='var(--color-d)' /><rect x='40' y='40' width='90' height='90' fill='var(--color-a)' /><rect x='45' y='45' width='80' height='80' fill='var(--color-b)' /><rect x='50' y='50' width='70' height='70' fill='var(--color-c)' /><rect x='55' y='55' width='60' height='60' fill='var(--color-d)' /><rect x='60' y='60' width='50' height='50' fill='var(--color-a)' /><rect x='65' y='65' width='40' height='40' fill='var(--color-b)' /><rect x='70' y='70' width='30' height='30' fill='var(--color-c)' /><rect x='75' y='75' width='20' height='20' fill='var(--color-d)' /><rect x='80' y='80' width='10' height='10' fill='var(--color-a)' /></svg>");
}
#2

fill=“” is an html attribute that has nothing to do with css. There’s no point sticking css inside it.

You need to use either the style attribute inline or do it from css in the usual way.

#3

Also your syntax is incorrect anyway.

See here for the proper format:

#4

Actually I don’t think its possible (even if you got the syntax right) anyway as css variables won’t work inside a data uri. You’ll just have to specify the actual color in the normal way.