CSS Variables via SVG data image

I can’t figure out how this is supposed to be done.
https://jsfiddle.net/2wtagnj9/
I did this part right I think, the fill part.
fill='var(--color-a)'
fill='var(--color-b)'
fill='var(--color-c)'
fill='var(--color-d)'
I think I messed up here.
:root {
--color: var(--color-a,red);
--color: var(--color-b,blue);
--color: var(--color-c,green);
--color: var(--color-c,orange);
}
body {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='165' height='165' viewBox='0 0 165 165'><rect x='0' y='0' width='165' height='165' fill='var(--color-a)' /><rect x='5' y='5' width='160' height='160' fill='var(--color-b)' /><rect x='10' y='10' width='150' height='150' fill='var(--color-c)' /><rect x='15' y='15' width='140' height='140' fill='var(--color-d)' /><rect x='20' y='20' width='130' height='130' fill='var(--color-a)' /><rect x='25' y='25' width='120' height='120' fill='var(--color-b)' /><rect x='30' y='30' width='110' height='110' fill='var(--color-c)' /><rect x='35' y='35' width='100' height='100' fill='var(--color-d)' /><rect x='40' y='40' width='90' height='90' fill='var(--color-a)' /><rect x='45' y='45' width='80' height='80' fill='var(--color-b)' /><rect x='50' y='50' width='70' height='70' fill='var(--color-c)' /><rect x='55' y='55' width='60' height='60' fill='var(--color-d)' /><rect x='60' y='60' width='50' height='50' fill='var(--color-a)' /><rect x='65' y='65' width='40' height='40' fill='var(--color-b)' /><rect x='70' y='70' width='30' height='30' fill='var(--color-c)' /><rect x='75' y='75' width='20' height='20' fill='var(--color-d)' /><rect x='80' y='80' width='10' height='10' fill='var(--color-a)' /></svg>");
}