CSS Variables via SVG data image

I can’t figure out how this is supposed to be done.
https://jsfiddle.net/2wtagnj9/

I did this part right I think, the fill part.

fill='var(--color-a)'
fill='var(--color-b)'
fill='var(--color-c)'
fill='var(--color-d)'

I think I messed up here.

:root {
 --color: var(--color-a,red);
 --color: var(--color-b,blue);
 --color: var(--color-c,green);
 --color: var(--color-c,orange);
}

body {
 background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='165' height='165' viewBox='0 0 165 165'><rect x='0' y='0' width='165' height='165' fill='var(--color-a)' /><rect x='5' y='5' width='160' height='160' fill='var(--color-b)' /><rect x='10' y='10' width='150' height='150' fill='var(--color-c)' /><rect x='15' y='15' width='140' height='140' fill='var(--color-d)' /><rect x='20' y='20' width='130' height='130' fill='var(--color-a)' /><rect x='25' y='25' width='120' height='120' fill='var(--color-b)' /><rect x='30' y='30' width='110' height='110' fill='var(--color-c)' /><rect x='35' y='35' width='100' height='100' fill='var(--color-d)' /><rect x='40' y='40' width='90' height='90' fill='var(--color-a)' /><rect x='45' y='45' width='80' height='80' fill='var(--color-b)' /><rect x='50' y='50' width='70' height='70' fill='var(--color-c)' /><rect x='55' y='55' width='60' height='60' fill='var(--color-d)' /><rect x='60' y='60' width='50' height='50' fill='var(--color-a)' /><rect x='65' y='65' width='40' height='40' fill='var(--color-b)' /><rect x='70' y='70' width='30' height='30' fill='var(--color-c)' /><rect x='75' y='75' width='20' height='20' fill='var(--color-d)' /><rect x='80' y='80' width='10' height='10' fill='var(--color-a)' /></svg>");
}
fill=“” is an html attribute that has nothing to do with css. There’s no point sticking css inside it.

You need to use either the style attribute inline or do it from css in the usual way.

Also your syntax is incorrect anyway.

See here for the proper format:

Actually I don’t think its possible (even if you got the syntax right) anyway as css variables won’t work inside a data uri. You’ll just have to specify the actual color in the normal way.

Can a background pattern be made with the svg in the html?

https://jsfiddle.net/xL0yaeg5/

<svg class="box" width="165" height="165" viewBox="0 0 165 165">
  <rect x="0" y="0" width="165" height="165" fill="teal" />
  <rect x="5" y="5" width="160" height="160" fill="black" />
  <rect x="10" y="10" width="150" height="150" fill="orange" />
  <rect x="15" y="15" width="140" height="140" fill="black" />
  <rect x="20" y="20" width="130" height="130" fill="teal" />
  <rect x="25" y="25" width="120" height="120" fill="black" />
  <rect x="30" y="30" width="110" height="110" fill="orange" />
  <rect x="35" y="35" width="100" height="100" fill="black" />
  <rect x="40" y="40" width="90" height="90" fill="teal" />
  <rect x="45" y="45" width="80" height="80" fill="black" />
  <rect x="50" y="50" width="70" height="70" fill="orange" />
  <rect x="55" y="55" width="60" height="60" fill="black" />
  <rect x="60" y="60" width="50" height="50" fill="teal" />
  <rect x="65" y="65" width="40" height="40" fill="black" />
  <rect x="70" y="70" width="30" height="30" fill="orange" />
  <rect x="75" y="75" width="20" height="20" fill="black" />
  <rect x="80" y="80" width="10" height="10" fill="teal" />
</svg>
I have never seen an svg written this way to make a pattern without it being in the css…

It has always been in a data image uri.

Adding this to the css didn’t work:

html,
body,
svg {
  display: block;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}
HTML is for content, and CSS for purely decorative stuff, so I’d have to ask you to think about whether your pattern actually belongs in HTML or not.

What did you expect it to do?

You have given your SVG a width and height of 165px, so setting the CSS to display at 100% means it will display at 165px.

background-repeat: repeat; in the css makes it repeat, but it’s in the html and not the css.

#10

No you can’t do that I’m afraid except for the -moz only trick.

What was wrong with a background image that you had before or was it just that you were trying to use css variables to control the colors?

#11

Can this SCSS be converted to root:?
https://jsfiddle.net/3smkg5p7/

$color-a: teal;
$color-b: black;
$color-c: orange;
$color-d: black;
@mixin element-color($color1, $color2, $color3, $color4) {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' width='165' height='165' viewBox='0 0 165 165' ><rect x='0' y='0' width='165' height='165' fill='#{$color1}' /><rect x='5' y='5' width='160' height='160' fill='#{$color2}' /><rect x='10' y='10' width='150' height='150' fill='#{$color3}' /><rect x='15' y='15' width='140' height='140' fill='#{$color4}' /><rect x='20' y='20' width='130' height='130' fill='#{$color1}' /><rect x='25' y='25' width='120' height='120' fill='#{$color2}' /><rect x='30' y='30' width='110' height='110' fill='#{$color3}' /><rect x='35' y='35' width='100' height='100' fill='#{$color4}' /><rect x='40' y='40' width='90' height='90' fill='#{$color1}' /><rect x='45' y='45' width='80' height='80' fill='#{$color2}' /><rect x='50' y='50' width='70' height='70' fill='#{$color3}' /><rect x='55' y='55' width='60' height='60' fill='#{$color4}' /><rect x='60' y='60' width='50' height='50' fill='#{$color1}' /><rect x='65' y='65' width='40' height='40' fill='#{$color2}' /><rect x='70' y='70' width='30' height='30' fill='#{$color3}' /><rect x='75' y='75' width='20' height='20' fill='#{$color4}' /><rect x='80' y='80' width='10' height='10' fill='#{$color1}' /></svg>");
}

html,
body {
  height: 100%;
  padding: 0;
  margin: 0;
}
body {
  @include element-color($color-a, $color-b, $color-c, $color-d);
}
There’s not much point because as mentioned before css variables cannot be used inside a data uri.

Mixins and include are SCSS anyway and would need to be compiled into normal css as there is no equivalent to them in css apart from the compiled css.

