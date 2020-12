I’m trying to add a css triangle at the top of my div. I was able to find and implement with css an equilateral triangle, but I really don’t want something that tall… in other words I want the triangle to be about twice as wide and half as tall so it’s much more subtle.

here is a codepen of what I’ve got.

https://codepen.io/aaron4osu/pen/KKgdqwj

Any ideas?