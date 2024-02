Hi - I am working on Propress.co.uk and I have managed to hide sections of the site’s html a user sees on Desktop when viewed on Mobile. (I am trying to speed up the page load speed on Mobile).

But the problem is that the hiding codes I’ve used in the css file don’t actually hide the code to the browser so page load speed is still slow.

Is there a way the mobile version of the site can be told to not use chunks of html?