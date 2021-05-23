CSS text-transform 'capitalize' is accidently capitalizing letters after an apostrophe

Here is my code, it is written in JSX:
<h3 style={{textTransform:'capitalize'}}>{id}'s Posts</h3>
Any suggestions? Thank you!!
I believe if your id finishes with a number then the ‘s’ will be capitalized.
You could force the issue and over-ride it with a span.
e.g.
<h3 style="text-transform:capitalize">fred4'<span style="text-transform:none">s</span> posts</h3>
I’ll try this out, thanks!!