CSS Syntax Definitions

Please define the following css syntax meanings so that I don’t misinterpret:
.cow .horse .dog { margin: 0px}
.cow, .horse, .dog { margin: 0px}
.cow.horse.dog { margin: 0px}
Thanks
<div class="cow">
<p class="horse">Some text. <span class="dog">This span has no margin.</span></p>
</div>
<div class="cow">This has no margin.</div>
<div class="horse">This doesn't have a margin either.</div>
<div class="dog">This also has no margin.</div>
<div class="cow horse dog">This has no margin.</div>
