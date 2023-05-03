CSS @supports block doesn't work in Microsoft Edge

I have my own website, and on it I have a Gallery page ([My Gallery Page] - (http://www.iamadandy.com/iamadandy/gallery.html) - click here). The page looks just fine in Chrome and Firefox, however, the images are too close together in Microsoft Edge. I suspect that it’s due to justify-content: space-evenly; in my CSS Flexbox I am using to display the images in the gallery. I tried using CSS @supports to be able to add padding to the images for Edge only, since it’s unnecessary in Chrome and Firefox:

.gallery, .game { display: flex; flex-direction: row; flex-wrap: wrap; justify-content: space-evenly; align-items: center; align-content: space-around; text-align: center; min-height: 0px; } /* DEFAULT FOR PCs AND NON-TOUCHSCREEN DEVICES */ .gallery-thumb, .game-thumb { margin: 0.5%; margin-left: 0; margin-right: 0; } @supports (-ms-ime-align: auto) { [class*="gallery-thumb"] { padding-left: 2px; padding-right: 2px; } }

However, the padding never takes place in Edge. Furthermore, I did some testing in Edge using Javascript:

if (CSS.supports('-ms-ime-align', 'auto')) { alert('Is Edge'); } else { alert('Is Not Edge'); // This is what appears, even in Edge! }

Basically, I don’t know how to successfully implement @supports to be able to evenly space the images apart in my gallery in Edge. Can someone please help? This is frustrating.

Thanks