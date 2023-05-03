CSS @supports block doesn't work in Microsoft Edge

I have my own website, and on it I have a Gallery page ([My Gallery Page] - (http://www.iamadandy.com/iamadandy/gallery.html) - click here). The page looks just fine in Chrome and Firefox, however, the images are too close together in Microsoft Edge. I suspect that it’s due to
justify-content: space-evenly; in my CSS Flexbox I am using to display the images in the gallery. I tried using CSS @supports to be able to add padding to the images for Edge only, since it’s unnecessary in Chrome and Firefox:
.gallery, .game {
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
flex-wrap: wrap;
justify-content: space-evenly;
align-items: center;
align-content: space-around;
text-align: center;
min-height: 0px;
}
/* DEFAULT FOR PCs AND NON-TOUCHSCREEN DEVICES */
.gallery-thumb, .game-thumb {
margin: 0.5%;
margin-left: 0;
margin-right: 0;
}
@supports (-ms-ime-align: auto) {
[class*="gallery-thumb"] {
padding-left: 2px;
padding-right: 2px;
}
}
However, the padding never takes place in Edge. Furthermore, I did some testing in Edge using Javascript:
if (CSS.supports('-ms-ime-align', 'auto')) {
alert('Is Edge');
} else {
alert('Is Not Edge'); // This is what appears, even in Edge!
}
Basically, I don’t know how to successfully implement @supports to be able to evenly space the images apart in my gallery in Edge. Can someone please help? This is frustrating.
Thanks