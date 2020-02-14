CSS Style not working?

I’m trying to build a website, but it doesn’t appear to have proper styling. I’ve already created the style sheet and functions file. The site should look like this:
But mine looks like this:
Here is my code:
functions.php
<?php
function pdo_connect_mysql() {
$DATABASE_HOST = 'localhost';
$DATABASE_USER = 'root';
$DATABASE_PASS = '';
$DATABASE_NAME = 'ccrp_db';
try {
return new PDO('mysql:host=' . $DATABASE_HOST . ';dbname=' . $DATABASE_NAME . ';charset=utf8', $DATABASE_USER, $DATABASE_PASS);
} catch (PDOException $exception) {
// If there is an error with the connection, stop the script and display the error.
die ('Failed to connect to database!');
}
}
function template_header($title) {
echo <<<EOT
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>$title</title>
<link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://use.fontawesome.com/releases/v5.7.1/css/all.css">
</head>
<body>
<nav class="navtop">
<div>
<h1>Website Title</h1>
<a href="index.php"><i class="fas fa-home"></i>Home</a>
<a href="read.php"><i class="fas fa-address-book"></i>Contacts</a>
</div>
</nav>
EOT;
}
function template_footer() {
echo <<<EOT
</body>
</html>
EOT;
}
?>
style.css
* {
box-sizing: border-box;
font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "segoe ui", roboto, oxygen, ubuntu, cantarell, "fira sans", "droid sans", "helvetica neue", Arial, sans-serif;
font-size: 16px;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
}
body {
background-color: #FFFFFF;
margin: 0;
}
.navtop {
background-color: #3f69a8;
height: 60px;
width: 100%;
border: 0;
}
.navtop div {
display: flex;
margin: 0 auto;
width: 1000px;
height: 100%;
}
.navtop div h1, .navtop div a {
display: inline-flex;
align-items: center;
}
.navtop div h1 {
flex: 1;
font-size: 24px;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
color: #ecf0f6;
font-weight: normal;
}
.navtop div a {
padding: 0 20px;
text-decoration: none;
color: #c5d2e5;
font-weight: bold;
}
.navtop div a i {
padding: 2px 8px 0 0;
}
.navtop div a:hover {
color: #ecf0f6;
}
.content {
width: 1000px;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.content h2 {
margin: 0;
padding: 25px 0;
font-size: 22px;
border-bottom: 1px solid #ebebeb;
color: #666666;
}
.read .create-contact {
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
background-color: #38b673;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 14px;
color: #FFFFFF;
padding: 10px 15px;
margin: 15px 0;
}
.read .create-contact:hover {
background-color: #32a367;
}
.read .pagination {
display: flex;
justify-content: flex-end;
}
.read .pagination a {
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
background-color: #a5a7a9;
font-weight: bold;
color: #FFFFFF;
padding: 5px 10px;
margin: 15px 0 15px 5px;
}
.read .pagination a:hover {
background-color: #999b9d;
}
.read table {
width: 100%;
padding-top: 30px;
border-collapse: collapse;
}
.read table thead {
background-color: #ebeef1;
border-bottom: 1px solid #d3dae0;
}
.read table thead td {
padding: 10px;
font-weight: bold;
color: #767779;
font-size: 14px;
}
.read table tbody tr {
border-bottom: 1px solid #d3dae0;
}
.read table tbody tr:nth-child(even) {
background-color: #fbfcfc;
}
.read table tbody tr:hover {
background-color: #376ab7;
}
.read table tbody tr:hover td {
color: #FFFFFF;
}
.read table tbody tr:hover td:nth-child(1) {
color: #FFFFFF;
}
.read table tbody tr td {
padding: 10px;
}
.read table tbody tr td:nth-child(1) {
color: #a5a7a9;
}
.read table tbody tr td.actions {
padding: 8px;
text-align: right;
}
.read table tbody tr td.actions .edit, .read table tbody tr td.actions .trash {
display: inline-flex;
text-align: right;
text-decoration: none;
color: #FFFFFF;
padding: 10px 12px;
}
.read table tbody tr td.actions .trash {
background-color: #b73737;
}
.read table tbody tr td.actions .trash:hover {
background-color: #a33131;
}
.read table tbody tr td.actions .edit {
background-color: #37afb7;
}
.read table tbody tr td.actions .edit:hover {
background-color: #319ca3;
}
.update form {
padding: 15px 0;
display: flex;
flex-flow: wrap;
}
.update form label {
display: inline-flex;
width: 400px;
padding: 10px 0;
margin-right: 25px;
}
.update form input {
padding: 10px;
width: 400px;
margin-right: 25px;
margin-bottom: 15px;
border: 1px solid #cccccc;
}
.update form input[type="submit"] {
display: block;
background-color: #38b673;
border: 0;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 14px;
color: #FFFFFF;
cursor: pointer;
width: 200px;
margin-top: 15px;
}
.update form input[type="submit"]:hover {
background-color: #32a367;
}
.delete .yesno {
display: flex;
}
.delete .yesno a {
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
background-color: #38b673;
font-weight: bold;
color: #FFFFFF;
padding: 10px 15px;
margin: 15px 10px 15px 0;
}
.delete .yesno a:hover {
background-color: #32a367;
}
Both of these files sit inside a directory called api that the webpages are calling from, but the style just doesn’t look right. What should I do to fix this?