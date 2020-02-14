CSS Style not working?

I’m trying to build a website, but it doesn’t appear to have proper styling. I’ve already created the style sheet and functions file. The site should look like this:

But mine looks like this:

Here is my code:

functions.php

<?php
function pdo_connect_mysql() {
    $DATABASE_HOST = 'localhost';
    $DATABASE_USER = 'root';
    $DATABASE_PASS = '';
    $DATABASE_NAME = 'ccrp_db';
    try {
    	return new PDO('mysql:host=' . $DATABASE_HOST . ';dbname=' . $DATABASE_NAME . ';charset=utf8', $DATABASE_USER, $DATABASE_PASS);
    } catch (PDOException $exception) {
    	// If there is an error with the connection, stop the script and display the error.
    	die ('Failed to connect to database!');
    }
}
function template_header($title) {
echo <<<EOT
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
	<head>
		<meta charset="utf-8">
		<title>$title</title>
		<link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
		<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://use.fontawesome.com/releases/v5.7.1/css/all.css">
	</head>
	<body>
    <nav class="navtop">
    	<div>
    		<h1>Website Title</h1>
            <a href="index.php"><i class="fas fa-home"></i>Home</a>
    		<a href="read.php"><i class="fas fa-address-book"></i>Contacts</a>
    	</div>
    </nav>
EOT;
}
function template_footer() {
echo <<<EOT
    </body>
</html>
EOT;
}
?>

style.css

* {
  	box-sizing: border-box;
  	font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "segoe ui", roboto, oxygen, ubuntu, cantarell, "fira sans", "droid sans", "helvetica neue", Arial, sans-serif;
  	font-size: 16px;
  	-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
  	-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
}
body {
  	background-color: #FFFFFF;
  	margin: 0;
}
.navtop {
  	background-color: #3f69a8;
  	height: 60px;
  	width: 100%;
  	border: 0;
}
.navtop div {
  	display: flex;
  	margin: 0 auto;
  	width: 1000px;
  	height: 100%;
}
.navtop div h1, .navtop div a {
  	display: inline-flex;
  	align-items: center;
}
.navtop div h1 {
  	flex: 1;
  	font-size: 24px;
  	padding: 0;
  	margin: 0;
  	color: #ecf0f6;
  	font-weight: normal;
}
.navtop div a {
  	padding: 0 20px;
  	text-decoration: none;
  	color: #c5d2e5;
  	font-weight: bold;
}
.navtop div a i {
  	padding: 2px 8px 0 0;
}
.navtop div a:hover {
  	color: #ecf0f6;
}
.content {
  	width: 1000px;
  	margin: 0 auto;
}
.content h2 {
  	margin: 0;
  	padding: 25px 0;
  	font-size: 22px;
  	border-bottom: 1px solid #ebebeb;
  	color: #666666;
}
.read .create-contact {
  	display: inline-block;
  	text-decoration: none;
  	background-color: #38b673;
  	font-weight: bold;
  	font-size: 14px;
  	color: #FFFFFF;
  	padding: 10px 15px;
  	margin: 15px 0;
}
.read .create-contact:hover {
  	background-color: #32a367;
}
.read .pagination {
  	display: flex;
  	justify-content: flex-end;
}
.read .pagination a {
  	display: inline-block;
  	text-decoration: none;
  	background-color: #a5a7a9;
  	font-weight: bold;
  	color: #FFFFFF;
  	padding: 5px 10px;
  	margin: 15px 0 15px 5px;
}
.read .pagination a:hover {
  	background-color: #999b9d;
}
.read table {
  	width: 100%;
  	padding-top: 30px;
  	border-collapse: collapse;
}
.read table thead {
  	background-color: #ebeef1;
  	border-bottom: 1px solid #d3dae0;
}
.read table thead td {
  	padding: 10px;
  	font-weight: bold;
  	color: #767779;
  	font-size: 14px;
}
.read table tbody tr {
  	border-bottom: 1px solid #d3dae0;
}
.read table tbody tr:nth-child(even) {
  	background-color: #fbfcfc;
}
.read table tbody tr:hover {
  	background-color: #376ab7;
}
.read table tbody tr:hover td {
  	color: #FFFFFF;
}
.read table tbody tr:hover td:nth-child(1) {
  	color: #FFFFFF;
}
.read table tbody tr td {
  	padding: 10px;
}
.read table tbody tr td:nth-child(1) {
  	color: #a5a7a9;
}
.read table tbody tr td.actions {
  	padding: 8px;
  	text-align: right;
}
.read table tbody tr td.actions .edit, .read table tbody tr td.actions .trash {
  	display: inline-flex;
  	text-align: right;
  	text-decoration: none;
  	color: #FFFFFF;
  	padding: 10px 12px;
}
.read table tbody tr td.actions .trash {
  	background-color: #b73737;
}
.read table tbody tr td.actions .trash:hover {
  	background-color: #a33131;
}
.read table tbody tr td.actions .edit {
  	background-color: #37afb7;
}
.read table tbody tr td.actions .edit:hover {
  	background-color: #319ca3;
}
.update form {
  	padding: 15px 0;
  	display: flex;
  	flex-flow: wrap;
}
.update form label {
  	display: inline-flex;
  	width: 400px;
  	padding: 10px 0;
  	margin-right: 25px;
}
.update form input {
  	padding: 10px;
  	width: 400px;
  	margin-right: 25px;
  	margin-bottom: 15px;
  	border: 1px solid #cccccc;
}
.update form input[type="submit"] {
  	display: block;
  	background-color: #38b673;
  	border: 0;
  	font-weight: bold;
  	font-size: 14px;
  	color: #FFFFFF;
  	cursor: pointer;
  	width: 200px;
	margin-top: 15px;
}
.update form input[type="submit"]:hover {
  	background-color: #32a367;
}
.delete .yesno {
  	display: flex;
}
.delete .yesno a {
  	display: inline-block;
  	text-decoration: none;
  	background-color: #38b673;
  	font-weight: bold;
  	color: #FFFFFF;
  	padding: 10px 15px;
  	margin: 15px 10px 15px 0;
}
.delete .yesno a:hover {
  	background-color: #32a367;
}

Both of these files sit inside a directory called api that the webpages are calling from, but the style just doesn’t look right. What should I do to fix this?

Where is your index.php file?

Here is my index.php code:

<?php
include 'api/functions.php';
// Your PHP code here.

// Home Page template below.
?>

<?=template_header('Home')?>

<div class="content">
	<h2>Home</h2>
	<p>Welcome to the home page!</p>
</div>

<?=template_footer()?>
Your index file is NOT in the api folder, unless you’re rewriting the URL

You’re not getting ANY styles, so it’s not finding the css file, which means they are not in the same folder as the link is a relative URL

My index file sits in the root of the project directory. The style and functions code shown in my OP is inside the api directory.

So why wouldn’t the code be this?

include 'api/functions.php';

Doesn’t that mean to look in a directory called api from the root folder then for a file called functions.php?

Your CSS file needs to be in the same directory as you index.php file, or you need to change this line

<link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">

to point to the directory your CSS file is stored in.

That’s fine for the stuff processed server side. But now you’re dealing with the html which is “served” client side. If the index file is in the root, then either the css file needs to be in the root (to match the current entry) or the link to the css file needs to be set to always point to the correct URL

<link href="/api/style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
That did the trick. Thanks, guys!

<aside>
As you’re using HTML5, you can omit the type="text/css"
</aside>

