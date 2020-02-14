CSS Style not working?

I’m trying to build a website, but it doesn’t appear to have proper styling. I’ve already created the style sheet and functions file. The site should look like this:

But mine looks like this:

Here is my code:

functions.php

<?php function pdo_connect_mysql() { $DATABASE_HOST = 'localhost'; $DATABASE_USER = 'root'; $DATABASE_PASS = ''; $DATABASE_NAME = 'ccrp_db'; try { return new PDO('mysql:host=' . $DATABASE_HOST . ';dbname=' . $DATABASE_NAME . ';charset=utf8', $DATABASE_USER, $DATABASE_PASS); } catch (PDOException $exception) { // If there is an error with the connection, stop the script and display the error. die ('Failed to connect to database!'); } } function template_header($title) { echo <<<EOT <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>$title</title> <link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://use.fontawesome.com/releases/v5.7.1/css/all.css"> </head> <body> <nav class="navtop"> <div> <h1>Website Title</h1> <a href="index.php"><i class="fas fa-home"></i>Home</a> <a href="read.php"><i class="fas fa-address-book"></i>Contacts</a> </div> </nav> EOT; } function template_footer() { echo <<<EOT </body> </html> EOT; } ?>

style.css

* { box-sizing: border-box; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "segoe ui", roboto, oxygen, ubuntu, cantarell, "fira sans", "droid sans", "helvetica neue", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale; } body { background-color: #FFFFFF; margin: 0; } .navtop { background-color: #3f69a8; height: 60px; width: 100%; border: 0; } .navtop div { display: flex; margin: 0 auto; width: 1000px; height: 100%; } .navtop div h1, .navtop div a { display: inline-flex; align-items: center; } .navtop div h1 { flex: 1; font-size: 24px; padding: 0; margin: 0; color: #ecf0f6; font-weight: normal; } .navtop div a { padding: 0 20px; text-decoration: none; color: #c5d2e5; font-weight: bold; } .navtop div a i { padding: 2px 8px 0 0; } .navtop div a:hover { color: #ecf0f6; } .content { width: 1000px; margin: 0 auto; } .content h2 { margin: 0; padding: 25px 0; font-size: 22px; border-bottom: 1px solid #ebebeb; color: #666666; } .read .create-contact { display: inline-block; text-decoration: none; background-color: #38b673; font-weight: bold; font-size: 14px; color: #FFFFFF; padding: 10px 15px; margin: 15px 0; } .read .create-contact:hover { background-color: #32a367; } .read .pagination { display: flex; justify-content: flex-end; } .read .pagination a { display: inline-block; text-decoration: none; background-color: #a5a7a9; font-weight: bold; color: #FFFFFF; padding: 5px 10px; margin: 15px 0 15px 5px; } .read .pagination a:hover { background-color: #999b9d; } .read table { width: 100%; padding-top: 30px; border-collapse: collapse; } .read table thead { background-color: #ebeef1; border-bottom: 1px solid #d3dae0; } .read table thead td { padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; color: #767779; font-size: 14px; } .read table tbody tr { border-bottom: 1px solid #d3dae0; } .read table tbody tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #fbfcfc; } .read table tbody tr:hover { background-color: #376ab7; } .read table tbody tr:hover td { color: #FFFFFF; } .read table tbody tr:hover td:nth-child(1) { color: #FFFFFF; } .read table tbody tr td { padding: 10px; } .read table tbody tr td:nth-child(1) { color: #a5a7a9; } .read table tbody tr td.actions { padding: 8px; text-align: right; } .read table tbody tr td.actions .edit, .read table tbody tr td.actions .trash { display: inline-flex; text-align: right; text-decoration: none; color: #FFFFFF; padding: 10px 12px; } .read table tbody tr td.actions .trash { background-color: #b73737; } .read table tbody tr td.actions .trash:hover { background-color: #a33131; } .read table tbody tr td.actions .edit { background-color: #37afb7; } .read table tbody tr td.actions .edit:hover { background-color: #319ca3; } .update form { padding: 15px 0; display: flex; flex-flow: wrap; } .update form label { display: inline-flex; width: 400px; padding: 10px 0; margin-right: 25px; } .update form input { padding: 10px; width: 400px; margin-right: 25px; margin-bottom: 15px; border: 1px solid #cccccc; } .update form input[type="submit"] { display: block; background-color: #38b673; border: 0; font-weight: bold; font-size: 14px; color: #FFFFFF; cursor: pointer; width: 200px; margin-top: 15px; } .update form input[type="submit"]:hover { background-color: #32a367; } .delete .yesno { display: flex; } .delete .yesno a { display: inline-block; text-decoration: none; background-color: #38b673; font-weight: bold; color: #FFFFFF; padding: 10px 15px; margin: 15px 10px 15px 0; } .delete .yesno a:hover { background-color: #32a367; }

Both of these files sit inside a directory called api that the webpages are calling from, but the style just doesn’t look right. What should I do to fix this?