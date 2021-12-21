CSS Skill : Automatic nav highlight on Scroll

As it is close to Christmas and you may find you have a little time on your hands during the holiday why not push your CSS Skills a little further and attempt something out of your comfort zone (or at least try and work out how something is accomplished).

With that in mind the other day I heard the usual comment that “CSS can’t do that you will need to script it”. Indeed I have said that myself a few times either to be proven wrong or prove myself wrong. In this case the question was about highlighting nav items while the page scrolls to that section. It’s quite a common design pattern and usually requires JS to watch the scroll event and update the menu items accordingly.

With my interest piqued I decided to see if CSS could indeed manage to do this and after a couple of hours managed to find a couple of similar ways to do it.

Have a look at my 2 codepen demos and scroll the page up and down to see the effect (I suggest just testing in Chrome as I am not looking for full cross browser compatibility here). If you have time why not see if you can come up with something similar without looking at my code and post your result here or on codepen.

Alternatively if you have no idea how to even attempt this then look through the code and try and work out why it works the way it does,





It’s just a bit of fun and attempts to push the boundaries of CSS mainly in attempt to understand how things work. The end result relies a lot on magic numbers so is not something I would recommend using except for very rigid situations. The main emphasis is on learning and having a bit of fun attempting something that at first doesn’t seem possible.

Over the next few days I will break down the techniques used and explain how it all works.