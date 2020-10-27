CSS Selectors for transitions and specific words

I have the follow code for fadein transitions.

<style>
#fade p, table {
    
    animation: fadein 1s;
    -moz-animation: fadein 1s; /* Firefox */
    -webkit-animation: fadein 1s; /* Safari and Chrome */
    -o-animation: fadein 1s; /* Opera */
}
@keyframes fadein {
    from {
        opacity:0;
    }
    to {
        opacity:1;
    }
}
@-moz-keyframes fadein { /* Firefox */
    from {
        opacity:0;
    }
    to {
        opacity:1;
    }
}
@-webkit-keyframes fadein { /* Safari and Chrome */
    from {
        opacity:0;
    }
    to {
        opacity:1;
    }
}
@-o-keyframes fadein { /* Opera */
    from {
        opacity:0;
    }
    to {
        opacity: 1;
    }
}
</style>

Works good but want to know if it’s possible to add a fadein for this NEXT button within a table. I have many of these that I did several years ago and don’t want to change them so I was hoping that a selector could read this and have it delayed (fadein) 5 seconds.

<table align=center bgcolor=yellow><tr><td>
<a href="page.asp?DB=1a"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a>
</td></tr></table>

My thought is that the code could it pick a key work(s), for example "a href=“page.asp?DB”? and then apply the longer fadein for that. Now “table” is already a fadein from the above CSS, so I am talking specifically the a href of the specific querystring. I want to avoid having to add a class or id to the table since I have so many of these, but if that is my only alternative, then I would consider this.

If this concept would best fit JS instead of CSS then @PaulOB would know that and perhaps needs to be moved to that category.

I appreciate your help.

Thanks

You could look at attribute selectors for this.

But really…

You are not kidding. The code you have there is very well ripe for an update.
It’s work to change it, but long overdue.

I don’t disagree with that - that’s why I mentioned it!! I will be doing that along with more ajax loaded pages but need this now. Have so many to change.

I did look at the attribute selectors before my original post, but don’t know how to do that and as mentioned, wasn’t sure if it’s best with CSS or as stated if @PaulOB thinks it’s best to do in JS. Paul is a master at that and he would know.

It depends on how your page is working exactly. Do you have the table fading in and working already?

If so when does it fade in? Is it fading in on page load or are you revealing the table with some JS?

How many tables are fading in and are they visible above the fold?

The problem is that if your page takes a long time to load the animation may well have already finished. You would then require JS to wait until the page has loaded and then add a class so the animation can run.

You can use the attribute selector as Sam said if you do something like this:

a[href*='page.asp?DB']{ etc...

You could then set a css animation and give it a delay in css so that it starts after so many seconds but it does depend on the questions above to know how effective it will be. :slight_smile:

I’ll be back tomorrow as only on a mobile at the moment and will offer some css if you can’t work it out.

I see the various thing I can do and will determine the sequence as @PaulOB suggests and will get back to him on that.

I couldn’t find it, but using my example, is there a delay that I can use instead of #fade where I can not show to page until the time that I would specify? Of course, with a delay I would change to a greater number then the current fadein of 1s.

Thank you.

Yes

Both fade in at the same time with this. NO JS.

#fade p, table {
    
    animation: fadein 1s;
    -moz-animation: fadein 1s; /* Firefox */
    -webkit-animation: fadein 1s; /* Safari and Chrome */
    -o-animation: fadein 1s; /* Opera */

I saw this in the link and yes it looks like that can work, but I can’t seem to apply it properly.

Hope these answers help.

The bottom line is that I want the page with any tags to fade in 1s and delay the href link for 5 seconds before it shows on page. Would like to be able to do this just css and JS with no other classes to add to code below the css/js. I have essential no table structure other than the href, so might be able to simply use css to fade the p tag and delay the table tag.

I’m not sure what limitations you are imposing exactly but perhaps you can work from this example.

First of all get rid of your prefixes as they are not needed for those properties these days and indeed you have them in the wrong order anyway which could trip up the browser by implementing an older version of the property instead of the current one (as happened with border-radius in moziila).

To target anchors that have the partial string present (page.asp?DB) you could add it into your css like this.

#fade p,
table,
table a[href*="page.asp?DB"] {
  animation: fadein 1s forwards;
}
table a[href*="page.asp?DB"] {
  opacity: 0;
  animation-delay: 5s;
}
@keyframes fadein {
  from {
    opacity: 0;
  }
  to {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

Test it with your html like this:

<table align=center bgcolor=yellow>
  <tr>
    <td>
      <span>Other stuff in table</span>
      <a href="page.asp?DB=1a">
        <font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font>
      </a>
    </td>
  </tr>
</table>

<table align=center bgcolor=yellow>
  <tr>
    <td>
      <a href="page.asp?DB=2a">
        <font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font>
      </a>
    </td>
  </tr>
</table>

<table align=center bgcolor=yellow>
  <tr>
    <td>
      <a href="page.asp?DB=3a">
        <font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font>
      </a>
    </td>
  </tr>
</table>

<table align=center bgcolor=yellow>
  <tr>
    <td>
      <a href="pagex.asp?DB=1a">
        <font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>No fade</b></font>
      </a>
    </td>
  </tr>
</table>

Note that in the last table I have added an ‘x’ character in the string so that you can see it won’t work if the partial string is not as stated.

Also note that I haven’t used html like that since before 1999 :slight_smile:

As mentioned if your page takes longer than a second to load then the animation for the table would be missed. You may want to set an animation delay for the table and a longer delay for the anchor tag.

As I said I don’t know what restrictions you have and don’t know what your page load times are like. You could as I said earlier add a script at the bottom of the body that adds a class to the html or body tag and then you use that class to trigger the animations as it will only be applied once the page has loaded (theoretically).

