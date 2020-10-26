CSS Selectors for transitions and specific words

I have the follow code for fadein transitions.

<style>
#fade p, table {
    
    animation: fadein 1s;
    -moz-animation: fadein 1s; /* Firefox */
    -webkit-animation: fadein 1s; /* Safari and Chrome */
    -o-animation: fadein 1s; /* Opera */
}
@keyframes fadein {
    from {
        opacity:0;
    }
    to {
        opacity:1;
    }
}
@-moz-keyframes fadein { /* Firefox */
    from {
        opacity:0;
    }
    to {
        opacity:1;
    }
}
@-webkit-keyframes fadein { /* Safari and Chrome */
    from {
        opacity:0;
    }
    to {
        opacity:1;
    }
}
@-o-keyframes fadein { /* Opera */
    from {
        opacity:0;
    }
    to {
        opacity: 1;
    }
}
</style>

Works good but want to know if it’s possible to add a fadein for this NEXT button within a table. I have many of these that I did several years ago and don’t want to change them so I was hoping that a selector could read this and have it delayed (fadein) 5 seconds.

<table align=center bgcolor=yellow><tr><td>
<a href="page.asp?DB=1a"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a>
</td></tr></table>

My thought is that the code could it pick a key work(s), for example "a href=“page.asp?DB”? and then apply the longer fadein for that. Now “table” is already a fadein from the above CSS, so I am talking specifically the a href of the specific querystring. I want to avoid having to add a class or id to the table since I have so many of these, but if that is my only alternative, then I would consider this.

If this concept would best fit JS instead of CSS then @PaulOB would know that and perhaps needs to be moved to that category.

I appreciate your help.

Thanks

You could look at attribute selectors for this.

But really…

You are not kidding. The code you have there is very well ripe for an update.
It’s work to change it, but long overdue.

I don’t disagree with that - that’s why I mentioned it!! I will be doing that along with more ajax loaded pages but need this now. Have so many to change.

I did look at the attribute selectors before my original post, but don’t know how to do that and as mentioned, wasn’t sure if it’s best with CSS or as stated if @PaulOB thinks it’s best to do in JS. Paul is a master at that and he would know.

It depends on how your page is working exactly. Do you have the table fading in and working already?

If so when does it fade in? Is it fading in on page load or are you revealing the table with some JS?

How many tables are fading in and are they visible above the fold?

The problem is that if your page takes a long time to load the animation may well have already finished. You would then require JS to wait until the page has loaded and then add a class so the animation can run.

You can use the attribute selector as Sam said if you do something like this:

a[href*='page.asp?DB']{ etc...

You could then set a css animation and give it a delay in css so that it starts after so many seconds but it does depend on the questions above to know how effective it will be. :slight_smile:

I’ll be back tomorrow as only on a mobile at the moment and will offer some css if you can’t work it out.