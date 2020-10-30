CSS Selectors for transitions and specific words

javascript7: javascript7: n my research, if I am reading this correctly, there are issues with the :not selector.

No that’s not an issue in the code I posted as we are not using multiple selectors (level 4). Support is pretty good for the level 3 version I am using and supported most everywhere now; even in ie11! Your problem lies elsewhere. Indeed we don’t need the not selector we could simply use the no-delay class to turn the animation off rather than avoiding setting it in the first place (which is what the :not() is doing)

javascript7: javascript7: If I capitalize the “P” in page where the link is located, then the no-delay works; don’t even have to use the class. So it delays the lower case “p” and just fades in on the uppercase “P”.

That has nothing to do with the problem. You can treat the capital P as a different link for the purposes of css recognising it (its as if you said xage.asp). (Of course you should always be consistent in your filenames as some file systems are case sensitive.) The css will ignore that link because its only looking for the partial string that we told it to.

i.e.a[href*=“page.asp?DB”]

We are only delaying those links and nothing else.

Then we are adding a class to the tables you want to keep away from the effect (no-delay) and turning off the delay for the same names links. Any links with different characters are not recognised for the animation or delay so will just be presented as normal.

You can test all the above in my codepen. Just fork with it and play with it as you still don’t seem to grasp it correctly

javascript7: javascript7: My pages are heavily code with asp include files and database driven; but I will see what I can do to post it.

If it’s to hard to replicate your pages then do a view source from the browser window and post all the code including the doctype and all your associated css.

I still believe you have a typo or broken document or maybe you don’t have a doctype in place and are partying like its 1999