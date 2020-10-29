CSS Selectors for transitions and specific words

javascript7: javascript7: That code doesn’t seem to work any different than the last version. Perhaps I didn’t communicate probably, but it’s not a class no-fade that I want - it’s a NO DELAY with the fade that I need.

The code is working as it should but I think I confused you with the no-fade classname. I probably should have used no-delay as the name instead but none the less the code is doing what you asked for:) I thought you would have noticed that when you run it.

The link at the end of the html just fades in without a delay and so will any links in a table that have the class no-fade. Just change the references to no-delay if that makes more sense to you.

e.g.

<table align=center bgcolor=yellow> <tr> <td> <span>Other stuff in table</span> <a href="page.asp?DB=1a"> <font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font> </a> </td> </tr> </table> <table align=center bgcolor=yellow> <tr> <td> <a href="page.asp?DB=2a"> <font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font> </a> </td> </tr> </table> <table align=center bgcolor=yellow> <tr> <td> <a href="page.asp?DB=3a"> <font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font> </a> </td> </tr> </table> <table align=center bgcolor=yellow> <tr> <td> <a href="pagex.asp?DB=1a"> <font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>No fade because link is different</b></font> </a> </td> </tr> </table> <table class="no-delay" align=center bgcolor=yellow> <tr> <td> <a href="page.asp?DB=1a"> <font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>Table and link won't fade because of class on table</b></font> </a> </td> </tr> </table> <a style="background:yellow;font-weight:bold;" href="page.asp?DB=1a"> Link not in a table </a> <br> <a style="background:yellow;font-weight:bold;" href="pagex.asp?DB=1a"> Link not in a table </a>

a[href*="page.asp?DB"], #fade p, table:not(.no-delay), table:not(.no-delay) a[href*="page.asp?DB"] { animation: fadein 1s forwards; } table:not(.no-delay) a[href*="page.asp?DB"] { opacity: 0; animation-delay: 5s; pointer-events: none; background: red; } @keyframes fadein { from { opacity: 0; } to { opacity: 1; pointer-events: initial; } }

There is still an anomaly in whether you want all links to fade in as you previously only mentioned links with the partial string present (page.asp?DB). If you want all links to fade in just like tables then change the first rule just to a .

a, #fade p,

etc…

javascript7: javascript7: So what I tried is using a div with a vertical alignment to middle and that gives me the no delay, but the link inside the div is still on a delay.

That doesn’t happen in my code unless the div is in a table (without the no-delay class) and the link has the partial string matched. Otherwise it just fades in as shown in my demo above. (Not sure why you are talking about vertical alignment as that sounds like you are doing something odd anyway… but that will be another question.)

The code I’ve given above will cater for all your requirements so far. If you need a different behaviour then I’m sure it can be accommodated into the routine above as I can’t really second guess what comes next