CSS Selectors for transitions and specific words

I have the follow code for fadein transitions.
<style>
#fade p, table {
animation: fadein 1s;
-moz-animation: fadein 1s; /* Firefox */
-webkit-animation: fadein 1s; /* Safari and Chrome */
-o-animation: fadein 1s; /* Opera */
}
@keyframes fadein {
from {
opacity:0;
}
to {
opacity:1;
}
}
@-moz-keyframes fadein { /* Firefox */
from {
opacity:0;
}
to {
opacity:1;
}
}
@-webkit-keyframes fadein { /* Safari and Chrome */
from {
opacity:0;
}
to {
opacity:1;
}
}
@-o-keyframes fadein { /* Opera */
from {
opacity:0;
}
to {
opacity: 1;
}
}
</style>
Works good but want to know if it’s possible to add a fadein for this NEXT button within a table. I have many of these that I did several years ago and don’t want to change them so I was hoping that a selector could read this and have it delayed (fadein) 5 seconds.
<table align=center bgcolor=yellow><tr><td>
<a href="page.asp?DB=1a"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a>
</td></tr></table>
My thought is that the code could it pick a key work(s), for example "a href=“page.asp?DB”? and then apply the longer fadein for that. Now “table” is already a fadein from the above CSS, so I am talking specifically the a href of the specific querystring. I want to avoid having to add a class or id to the table since I have so many of these, but if that is my only alternative, then I would consider this.
If this concept would best fit JS instead of CSS then @PaulOB would know that and perhaps needs to be moved to that category.
I appreciate your help.
Thanks