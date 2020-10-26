CSS Selectors for transitions and specific words

I have the follow code for fadein transitions.

<style> #fade p, table { animation: fadein 1s; -moz-animation: fadein 1s; /* Firefox */ -webkit-animation: fadein 1s; /* Safari and Chrome */ -o-animation: fadein 1s; /* Opera */ } @keyframes fadein { from { opacity:0; } to { opacity:1; } } @-moz-keyframes fadein { /* Firefox */ from { opacity:0; } to { opacity:1; } } @-webkit-keyframes fadein { /* Safari and Chrome */ from { opacity:0; } to { opacity:1; } } @-o-keyframes fadein { /* Opera */ from { opacity:0; } to { opacity: 1; } } </style>

Works good but want to know if it’s possible to add a fadein for this NEXT button within a table. I have many of these that I did several years ago and don’t want to change them so I was hoping that a selector could read this and have it delayed (fadein) 5 seconds.

<table align=center bgcolor=yellow><tr><td> <a href="page.asp?DB=1a"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a> </td></tr></table>

My thought is that the code could it pick a key work(s), for example "a href=“page.asp?DB”? and then apply the longer fadein for that. Now “table” is already a fadein from the above CSS, so I am talking specifically the a href of the specific querystring. I want to avoid having to add a class or id to the table since I have so many of these, but if that is my only alternative, then I would consider this.

If this concept would best fit JS instead of CSS then @PaulOB would know that and perhaps needs to be moved to that category.

I appreciate your help.

Thanks