CSS sector targeting error for nested DIVs

I am familiar with the concept of inheritance but cannot determine how to fix my CSS. Because I’m using an iframe tag, it appears that unless I set the desired height attribute for head, body, div (the one marked with ID content), and iframe to 98% (or any other desired number), the presentation collapses. Each tag seems to requires the height attribute. (This is my first use of the iframe tag.)

When I tried to introduce another div for the two anchors - nested within the wrapper div and at the same rank as content, it too inherited the 98% height attribute. All of my attempts to separately target the nav and content divs failed. The current code seems to work only if the height attribute is assigned to div (i.e., all divs).

I recognize that I could drop the wrapper div, move the wrapper css to the body, and then encompass the anchor elements in a separate div, but I prefer to retain the wrapper structure and learn what is needed to separately target the nav and content divs (or otherwise prevent the iframe from collapsing).

As newly-signed up user, I ran into difficulties including the code here (number of links limited); the code can be found at: https://susepaste.org/70406440