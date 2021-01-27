CSS Resize property

Curiosity continues to kill this cat (me!)! LOL. So I’m playing around with :
resize: both;
overflow: auto;
But can’t apply it to :
.soiree {
position: relative;
top:50px;
left:1068px;
width: 320px;
height: 310px;
padding-top: 16.25em;
margin: 8.125em auto;
border: none;
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-size:25% 85%;
z-index:9999;
box-shadow:none;
}
<a href="https://www.hollyshorrorland.com/2021/01/invitation-to-tenth-annual-vampires-day.html">
<img class="soiree"
src="https://i.ibb.co/BnNdz1v/Vampire-s-Day-2021.png"
alt="Vampire-s-Day-2021"
border="0"
>
</a>
No matter how much this curious cat claws at it, it can’t doesn’t see the resize arrow on the above image.