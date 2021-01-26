CSS Resize property

Curiosity continues to kill this cat (me!)! LOL. So I’m playing around with :

resize: both;
overflow: auto;

But can’t apply it to :

.soiree {
	position: relative;
	top:50px;
	left:1068px;
	width: 320px;
	height: 310px;
	padding-top: 16.25em;
	margin: 8.125em auto;
	border: none;
	background-repeat:no-repeat;
	background-size:25% 85%;
	z-index:9999;
	box-shadow:none;
	
 }

<a href="https://www.hollyshorrorland.com/2021/01/invitation-to-tenth-annual-vampires-day.html"><img class="soiree" src="https://i.ibb.co/BnNdz1v/Vampire-s-Day-2021.png" alt="Vampire-s-Day-2021" border="0"></a>

No matter how much this curious cat claws at it, it can’t doesn’t see the resize arrow on the above image. :slight_smile: :joy: :joy_cat: :cat2: