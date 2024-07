While working with a complex framework with complex CSS i have come across the following code pattern for the first time:

@media (SOME_MIN_WIDTH: SOME_REM_VALUE) { SOME_IDENTIFIER { gap: SOME_VARIABLE_SUBSTITUTION } }

The gaps between some HTML structures were a bit big but in a glimpse I find the following to solve the problem:

* { gap: initial !important; }

Does that make any sense?