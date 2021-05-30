CSS pseudo-element & Top property for Firefox only?

kodertian: kodertian: sometimes we forget about these obvious things!!!

Rather than immediately looking for a hack to fix a problem you really need to sit down and work out why there is a difference in the first place and then see if it can be solved for both browsers (or all browsers within reason) without forking the code into hacks for different browsers. (We went down the road with IE6 and some of us never returned )

In some cases it may indeed be a bug and you have no choice but to use a hack or just live with the odd pixel.

In the case of your line-through if you control everything (line-height, font-size and family) and use values that make sense then you are more likely to get the result you want.

In the following example the line-through is exactly the same in both browsers as seen in the screenshot that follows.

The above is a screenshot of Chrome and Firefox side by side using the code from the codepen.

As Erik said above browsers will round up and down differently and indeed some will remember half pixels and try to compensate so there is never any real guarantee of pixel perfection but generally if you control things explicitly you can minimise the issues.