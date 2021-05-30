CSS pseudo-element & Top property for Firefox only?

I’m simulating a line-through in order to decorate some text.
<span>Some Text</span>
and the css:
span {
box-sizing: border-box;
text-decoration: none;
position: relative;
}
span::before {
content: '';
width: 110%;
position: absolute;
right: 5%;
left: -5%;
top: calc(50% - 0.25px);
border-bottom: 1px solid rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.8);
}
Works just fine, but for firefox I need the top property to be something like:
top: calc(50% - 0.5px);
I tried, but no success with:
@supports (-moz-appearance: none) {
note::before {
top: calc(50% - 0.5px) !important;
}
}
Any ideas how I could accomplish it?