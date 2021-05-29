CSS pseudo-element & Top property for Firefox only?

HTML & CSS
#1

I’m simulating a line-through in order to decorate some text.

<span>Some Text</span>

and the css:

span {
  box-sizing: border-box;
  text-decoration: none;
  position: relative;
}

span::before {
  content: '';
  width: 110%;
  position: absolute;
  right: 5%;
  left: -5%;
  top: calc(50% - 0.25px);
  border-bottom: 1px solid rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.8);
}

Works just fine, but for firefox I need the top property to be something like: top: calc(50% - 0.5px);

I tried, but no success with:

@supports (-moz-appearance: none) {
  note::before {
    top: calc(50% - 0.5px) !important;
  }
}

Any ideas how I could accomplish it?

#2

Hi,

There is no such thing as pixel fractions, the browser will always try to make it the rounded pixel, so it will either be -0px or -1px. The rounding can vary between browsers.

I suggest you to accept the odd pixel off in the line-through position.
Or you could decide the line height in pixel to get the correct position.

Otherwise you could try using another unit, like e.g. em instead of px, that refer to the font size and let the browser do the rounding to pixels when rendering.

2 Likes
#3

Thanks man, as you said: There is no such thing as pixel fractions … sometimes we forget about these obvious things!!!