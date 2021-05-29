CSS pseudo-element & Top property for Firefox only?

I’m simulating a line-through in order to decorate some text.

<span>Some Text</span>

and the css:

span { box-sizing: border-box; text-decoration: none; position: relative; } span::before { content: ''; width: 110%; position: absolute; right: 5%; left: -5%; top: calc(50% - 0.25px); border-bottom: 1px solid rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.8); }

Works just fine, but for firefox I need the top property to be something like: top: calc(50% - 0.5px);

I tried, but no success with:

@supports (-moz-appearance: none) { note::before { top: calc(50% - 0.5px) !important; } }

Any ideas how I could accomplish it?