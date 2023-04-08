I would like to leave the “I-wish-much-happiness” class that contains the checkbox, in green, is there any way in pure css?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.a-lot-of-positivity .I-wish-much-happiness:has(input[type=checkbox]){
background:green!important;
}
.a-lot-of-positivity .I-wish-much-happiness{
background:blue;
height:300px;
width: 300px;
float:left;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="a-lot-of-positivity">
<div class="I-wish-much-happiness">
</div>
<div class="I-wish-much-happiness">
<input type="checkbox" />
</div>
<div class="I-wish-much-happiness">
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>