I would like to leave the “I-wish-much-happiness” class that contains the checkbox, in green, is there any way in pure css?

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <style> .a-lot-of-positivity .I-wish-much-happiness:has(input[type=checkbox]){ background:green!important; } .a-lot-of-positivity .I-wish-much-happiness{ background:blue; height:300px; width: 300px; float:left; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="a-lot-of-positivity"> <div class="I-wish-much-happiness"> </div> <div class="I-wish-much-happiness"> <input type="checkbox" /> </div> <div class="I-wish-much-happiness"> </div> </div> </body> </html>