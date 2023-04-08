Css pseudo-class ":has", does not work with attribute

I would like to leave the “I-wish-much-happiness” class that contains the checkbox, in green, is there any way in pure css?

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
        <style>
            .a-lot-of-positivity .I-wish-much-happiness:has(input[type=checkbox]){
                background:green!important;
            }
            .a-lot-of-positivity .I-wish-much-happiness{
                background:blue;
                height:300px;
                width: 300px;
                float:left;
            }
        </style>
    </head>
    <body>
        <div class="a-lot-of-positivity">
            <div class="I-wish-much-happiness">
            </div>
            <div class="I-wish-much-happiness">
                <input type="checkbox" />
            </div>
            <div class="I-wish-much-happiness">
            </div>
        </div>
    </body>
</html>