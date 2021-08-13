CSS property to give borders only to numbers such as: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi there, There must be certain CSS property, which can address this that means just color should be given to the numerical border.

<p class="sequence">1</p>
<div class="sequence">1</div>

Or any other HTML tag.

#2

I’m not sure I understand the question but you can make outline text (or numbers) using the prefixed version of -webkit-text-stroke.

https://caniuse.com/?search=text-stroke

#3

Hi there sir, I was able to build this earlier also, but when I put your font-size = 5rem, even though it is negated it started to work
I have attached the GIF to see what I am facing.

Is 5rem certain magic number?

#4

The font needs to be big enough or the text-stroke fills the inside of the font.

Perhaps an animated example shows it better.

#5

Now I understand, Thank you so much sir.

#6

If you use 1px or the keyword ‘thin’ then you can go smaller.


  -webkit-text-stroke: thin black;

#7

Hi there @PaulOB Thin has solved the issue. Thank you so much.