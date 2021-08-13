CSS property to give borders only to numbers such as: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Hi there, There must be certain CSS property, which can address this that means just color should be given to the numerical border.

<p class="sequence">1</p>
<div class="sequence">1</div>

Or any other HTML tag.

I’m not sure I understand the question but you can make outline text (or numbers) using the prefixed version of -webkit-text-stroke.

https://caniuse.com/?search=text-stroke