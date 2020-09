Hi there,

I have a CSS progress circle that displays a percentage.

However, I would like to score the result out of 21 rather than 100%.

This is a working version when it is using a percentage, but I cannot work out how to use a set number rather than a percentage.

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/jhf498k7/

Can anyone help me create the progress circle to display out of 21?

The tag {{score.quizScore.scorePointsRounded}} returns a number out of 21.

Any help would be great!

Thanks